13 Manchester United stars facing axe after dismal performance in 7-0 loss to Liverpool - Reports

Manchester United players' futures are reportedly on the line following their 7-0 annihilation against Liverpool on Sunday (March 5). 13 of Erik ten Hag's men are creeping towards the Old Trafford exit door following their Anfield misery.

It was the joint-biggest competitive defeat in the club's history and came just a week removed from the side lifting the Carabao Cup. It was one of the best days United fans have experienced in the post-Sir Alex Ferguson era. However, Sunday's defeat to Liverpool was definitely one of, if not their worst. Football Transfers has reported that 13 players could set to leave Manchester United in the summer.

The first of those is Fred, who enjoyed a February where he became a regular starter under Ten Hag. In the absence of Christian Eriksen, he has stepped forward, excelling in wins over Barcelona and Newcastle United. However, the report claims that the Brazilian is still expected to leave Old Trafford. He joined the club in 2018 and is still guilty of mistakes and there is room for improvement.

His midfield partner Scott McTominay, who has been constantly frustrating fans with questionable performances, is also being linked with a departure. The Scot was linked with a move to Newcastle in January. He is expected to stay in the Premier League but seems certain to leave Manchester United.

Harry Maguire has endured a dismal relationship with Red Devils fans following his £85 million move in 2019. He is the most expensive defender in history, and that price tag along with his captaincy has drawn criticism. Chelsea were touted as a potential suitor for the Englishman last summer but have since bolstered their defense.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive How much money do you think Manchester United could get for Harry Maguire this summer? How much money do you think Manchester United could get for Harry Maguire this summer? 🚨 How much money do you think Manchester United could get for Harry Maguire this summer? 👇 https://t.co/Z6bG01OqGo

Anthony Martial has failed to fill in for Cristiano Ronaldo following the Portuguese icon's departure due to regular injury issues. He is deemed surplus to requirements but is expected to have plenty of options in the summer.

There was a feeling that Donny van de Beek would be given a second chance under Ten Hag following a poor start to life at Manchester United. However, the Dutch midfielder was still not counted on by his former Ajax coach before picking up a long-term knee injury. He is ruled out until the end of the season and will reportedly be sold.

Aaron Wan-Bissaka broke back into the United team after a limited amount of game time at the start of the season. Despite this, the Red Devils are still on the lookout for a new right-back. Reports claim Bayer Leverkusen's Jeremie Frimpong is getting closer to joining the club. This could spell the end for the English defender.

Another name being touted as departing is Anthony Elanga, who has fallen out of favor under Ten Hag. Phil Jones somehow still remains a Manchester United player despite rarely featuring over the past few seasons. A move to the EFL Championship is being touted.

“It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “You can lose a game but not in this way. Also, the second half is... unprofessional that is not Manchester United”.“It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United”. Erik ten Hag: “You can lose a game but not in this way. Also, the second half is... unprofessional that is not Manchester United”. 🔴 #MUFC“It can't happen, we have to talk about it. I saw 11 individuals losing their heads. This was not Manchester United”. https://t.co/80j2n3n18F

Brandon Williams is not an option for Ten Hag and he could be off in the summer. As could Facundo Pellestri, who perhaps deserves more chances on United's right flank. Alex Telles is out on loan at Sevilla, but he is also expected to be departing.

Manchester United's Bruno Fernandes and Jadon Sancho also possible departees

Fernandes captained Manchester United in their woeful 7-0 loss to Liverpool. The aforementioned source claims that he would likely bring in a hefty fee if he were to depart.

He is not expected to leave as he still boasts world-class capabilities. However, the former Sporting CP midfielder drew the ire of fans when he appeared to ask to be substituted in the defeat.

Jadon Sancho to Bruno Fernandes "Next time you pass huh?"Jadon Sancho to Bruno Fernandes "Next time you pass huh?" 😅Jadon Sancho to Bruno Fernandes 🔴 https://t.co/VSLEe98CSZ

Sancho has failed to rediscover the form he managed at Borussia Dortmund before joining Manchester United for £74 million in 2021. The English winger has lacked confidence throughout his time at Old Trafford. Ten Hag is expected to give the forward another season or two to get back to his best.

