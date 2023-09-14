18-year old Brazilian starlet will not join Barcelona in January; club does not have enough salary space - Reports

Vitor Roque reportedly won't be joining Barcelona in January due to their financial issues.

According to Marca's Luis Rojo, the Blaugrana don't have enough salary space to seal the arrival of Roque in January. They have agreed a €40 million deal with Athletico Paranese for the exciting young forward to join Xavi's side.

However, Barcelona have been placed under restrictions by La Liga due to their financial issues. They paid for only one of their five summer signings, with the others arriving either on free transfers or on loan. Relevo claim that the club's salary cap has been reduced from €648 million to €270 million.

La Liga president Javier Tebas has commented on the club's current state explaining that the Blaugrana have tried improving the situation (via Barca Universal):

"Although they have not reached the salary limit, they have made a tremendous effort. It must be recognized. It is not a loss-making business, but things always appear that are not foreseen."

Barcelona fans were enthused when they learned of Roque's capture in July. The Brazilian wunderkind is one of world football's most exciting talents and has flourished in his homeland.

The Athletico Paranese striker has bagged 27 goals and 11 assists in 77 games across competitions. He ended as the top scorer at the South American U20 Championships for Brazil with six goals in five games.

Roque is even being lined up to reportedly take Lionel Messi's iconic No.10 shirt once he does arrive at Barca. However, the La Liga giants' financial issues have placed doubt on him joining in January.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta lavishes praise on manager Xavi

Joan Laporta is delighted with Xavi (right).

Through all the doom and gloom of Barcelona's financial problems, they entered the new season as reigning La Liga champions. Xavi masterminded an impressive 2022-23 campaign that finally brought the title back to the Camp Nou after four years.

The Blaugrana won 28 of 38 league games, beating rivals Real Madrid to the title by 10 points. It was a massive improvement shown by the squad under Xavi, and his president has been delighted with the work he has done.

Barcelona president Joan Laporta has expressed his pride in working with Xavi (via Barca Universal):

"Xavi, for me, you are the best coach we could have. It is a great honor to be the president of Xavi's Barca."

Xavi returned to Camp Nou as manager in 2021 and was tasked with reigniting a stagnating Barca side. His debut season was full of difficulties stemming from the departure of the legendary Lionel Messi in the summer.

However, the Spanish coach has overseen a transformation of the Blaugrana, which has seen them reclaim their place at the top of Spanish football.