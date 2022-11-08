2 Premier League clubs eyeing shock £17m January move for Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard: Reports

Real Madrid outcast Eden Hazard has emerged as a target for Premier League duo Newcastle United and Aston Villa.

As reported by The Sun, both clubs are set to make £17 million moves for the former Chelsea superstar when the winter transfer window opens.

Eden Hazard will go down as one of the biggest flops in the history of football, having struggled following his £89 million move to Real Madrid from Chelsea. His spell at the Santiago Bernabeu has been severely hit by injuries, with the Belgian missing a total of 72 games since his move in 2019.

The former Premier League 'Player of the Season' has only made 72 appearances for the Spanish capital club till date. He has scored just seven goals and produced 11 assists in the process, which is far from impressive.

The aforementioned report claims that Real Madrid have lost faith in the Belgian and want to get rid of him as soon as possible.

It is also claimed that Hazard has already spoken to his club and international teammate Thibaut Courtois regarding his wish to leave in January.

During his time at Real Madrid, Hazard has won a total of five trophies, including two La Liga titles and one Champions League.

Newcastle United have been thoroughly impressive this season and find themselves third in the Premier League table. They have won seven games and have 27 points in their kitty from 14 games.

Hazard could prove to be a significant addition to Eddie Howe's side thanks to his undisputed quality and enormous experience at the highest level.

Aston Villa, on the other hand, have endured a difficult season so far and are 13th in the table right now. With only four wins to their name, the Villans have 14 points after 14 games as well.

They are hoping for a turnaround in their fortunes following the appointment of Unai Emery after sacking Steven Gerrard. The former Villarreal manager has gotten off to a good start, leading Villa to a 3-1 win over Manchester United in his first game.

Real Madrid set to face competition from two Premier League club for the signing of Mexican attacker

Real Madrid could reportedly face competition from Premier League duo Liverpool and Chelsea in their pursuit of Deportivo Guadalajara forward Alexis Vega.

The versatile Mexican attacker has been a key player for Guadalajara since his move from Toluca for £8 million in 2019.

Vega has made 121 appearances for Deportivo Guadalajara till date, having scored 24 goals and provided 23 assists in the process.

The technically-gifted forward is capable of playing across the front three but is most comfortable playing as a number nine.

Vega has been capped 21 times for Mexico till date and has four goals to his name. He is expected to be a key player for Gerardo Martino's side in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

