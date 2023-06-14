2 Premier League clubs join race to sign £35 million-rated Liverpool target: Reports

Liverpool have been joined by Premier League rivals Aston Villa and Wolverhampton Wanderers in the race for Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Manu Kone, according to The Daily Mail.

The Reds have set their sights on revamping their midfield this summer, with James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on their way out. They have already signed Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion and are keen to further strengthen the area.

Kone, 22, is among a host of midfielders linked with a move to Liverpool this summer. The Premier League giants have already been in touch with the Frenchman's entourage to discuss a potential transfer.

However, Jurgen Klopp's side are not the only club interested in the central midfielder. Several European clubs are keen on acquiring Kone's services, according to the aforementioned source.

Aston Villa and Wolves are the latest clubs to express their interest in Kone, who is rated at £35 million, as per the report.

The Villans have already agreed a deal to sign Youri Tielemans from Leicester City on a free transfer. They are keen to further bolster their options after qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Wolves, meanwhile, are determined to bounce back after finishing 13th in the Premier League in the recently-concluded season. It's also worth noting that Joao Moutinho is set to leave the club for free, while Ruben Neves is a reported target for Barcelona.

Hence, both clubs view Kone as an ideal recruit ahead of the 2023-24 season. The Frenchman joined Monchengladbach from Toulouse for around £8 million in 2021. He has since made 60 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club, bagging four goals and two assists.

Liverpool's interest in Benjamin Pavard and James Ward-Prowse rubbished

Liverpool have been linked with several other midfielders this summer. Jacque Talbot recently claimed that the Reds have agreed personal terms with OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram. However, those reports are wide of the mark, according to The Athletic.

The Merseyside-based club have also been credited with an interest in Southampton's James Ward-Prowse. It has been said that they are prepared to sign the freekick specialist for £25 million. The Englishman, though, does not feature on the team's shortlist, as per the aforementioned report.

The Athletic also rubbished German journalist Christian Falk's claim that the Reds have held talks with Benjamin Pavard's representatives. The Bayern Munich star is not a target for Jurgen Klopp's side this summer. However, the Premier League giants are said to be in the market for a new defender.

