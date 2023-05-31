Liverpool hold 'genuine' and 'significant' interest in signing 22-year-old midfielder also linked with Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United: Reports

Liverpool have entered the for sign Borussia Monchengladbach midfielder Kouadio Manu Kone, who is also wanted by Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United, according to German magazine SPORT BILD (h/t Bulinews).

The Reds, who failed to qualify for the UEFA Champions League and win any trophy this term, are planning to make major additions to their midfield this summer transfer window. As per various reports, they could make as many as three signings in the position.

Liverpool have reportedly made significant progress in their attempt to sign Alexis Mac Allister from Brighton & Hove Albion. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has reported that they could get a deal for the Argentinian across the line for less than €70 million.

It emerged on Tuesday (May 30) that the Premier League giants have also opened talks over a deal for OGC Nice's Khephren Thuram. The Ligue 1 club are not keen on selling the midfielder and value him at €60 million, as per French daily L'Equipe. Thuram, though, is open to the idea of playing under Jurgen Klopp.

Thuram's French compatriot Kone, 22, is also of 'genuine' and 'significant' interest to Liverpool, according to SPORT BILD. The club have contacted the Borussia Monchengladbach star's entourage to express their interest.

Monchengladbach are under no pressure to sell the midfielder as he is contracted to them until 2025. However, they could cash in on him if they receive an offer for around €40-45 million, as per the report.

However, the Merseyside-based club are not the only side interested in acquiring the Frenchman. Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United have also been linked with a move for him ahead of the summer.

Kone has been a key player for Monchengladbach since joining them from Toulouse for €9 million in 2021. He has made 60 appearances across competitions for the German club, bagging four goals and two assists.

Chelsea star leaning towards Manchester United move despite Liverpool interest

Chelsea star Mason Mount is another midfielder Liverpool have been linked with ahead of the summer. The Englishman will reportedly be available for transfer this summer if he does not extend his contract with the Blues beyond 2024.

Jurgen Klopp's side were previously said to be the frontrunners to sign Mount. However, it recently emerged that the midfielder prefers a move to Manchester United instead. The Reds have seemingly been forced to turn elsewhere.

The Independent reported that Mount has been convinced by the project presented to him by Erik ten Hag. There have been suggestions that Manchester United are willing to offer around €64 million (£55 million) for him.

Chelsea, meanwhile, remain hopeful of persuading Mount to commit his future to them. However, they need to raise funds before June 30 to balance their books and avoid being sanctioned for Financial Fair Play breaches.

