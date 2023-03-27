"One of the big names on the market" - Fabrizio Romano reveals price tag for Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United target Manu Kone

Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and Manchester United will have to shell out at least €50 million to sign Kouadio Manu Kone from Borussia Monchengladbach this summer, according to Fabrizio Romano.

Several big-name clubs across Europe have set their eyes on bolstering their midfield this summer. The likes of Jude Bellingham, Declan Rice and Moises Caicedo are expected to sell like hotcakes ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Kone is one such player who's attracting significant interest from top clubs. Chelsea, PSG and Manchester United have been linked with a move for the Monchengladbach midfielder ahead of the summer.

According to Romano, those three clubs are leading the race to acquire the Frenchman's services. Romano, though, clarified that there's still time for other teams to enter the fray.

The expert revealed that clubs interested in Kone would have to pay a minimum of €50 million to sign him. He added that the midfielder could cost even more after add-ons, tweeting:

"Manu Kone will be one of the big names on the market — understand he could leave ‘Gladbach for a minimum of €50m plus add-ons as price tag. Chelsea, Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United interested in the midfielder … race still open."

The likes of Chelsea and Manchester United face the prospect of having to part with a major part of their budget to sign Kone this summer. Monchengladbach are, nevertheless, on course to make a significant profit on him, having acquired him from Toulouse for just €9 million in 2021.

He has made 54 appearances across competitions for the German club this season, making six goal contributions.

Chelsea and Manchester United target Kone open to joining PSG

Kone recently admitted that he would be open to joining PSG in the near future, as he's from Paris. He added that he would relish the opportunity to continue his development alongside top players at the Parc des Princes:

"It's a pleasure. I'm Parisian. Obviously, they're a big club that play in the Champions League and have very great players. So, by evolving alongside them, you can only progress. For the moment, the truth is that I am at Gladbach. I have to stay focused. We'll see later what can happen. We must remain lucid and professional."

Kone's admiration for PSG doesn't mean he would snub offers from England. According to Romano, the race for the 21-year-old is still wide open.

