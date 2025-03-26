2 Premier League clubs keeping tabs on Noni Madueke's situation at Chelsea ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Chelsea attacker Noni Madueke has reportedly attracted attention from two Premier League clubs ahead of the summer transfer window.

Ad

Madueke, 23, has cemented himself as a key squad member for his side since leaving PSV Eindhoven for around £29 million in January 2023. The left-footed man has started 21 of his 28 overall appearances for his club so far this campaign.

Now, according to reputed journalist Alex Crook, Madueke has emerged as a potential outgoing for the Blues this summer. He has drawn interest from Aston Villa and Newcastle United, both of whom are in need of one new attacker, of late.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Madueke, whose current contract will run out in June 2030, is believed to be not in Chelsea head coach Enzo Maresca's good books. He has been dropped twice by Maresca this season due to the player's poor attitude in training.

So far, Madueke has started 47 of his 74 total appearances for the Blues. The former Tottenham Hotspur youth star has found the back of the net 17 times and laid out seven assists for his current club, who are fourth in the Premier League table now.

Ad

Chelsea told superstar could look to depart club in future

Last month, Liverpool great Jamie Carragher claimed that Chelsea star Cole Palmer could decide to leave his club in the near future. He said on Sky Sports (h/t Metro):

"When you talk about projects and players and where Chelsea want to go, you look at him as a central figure of it. But if they don't get better and start competing for trophies, he will want to leave. He's one of the best players in the Premier League. He will want to be competing for the Champions League and Premier League."

Ad

Arsenal legend Martin Keown is also of a similar opinion. During a recent interaction on TNT Sports' The Breakdown, he said (h/t Metro):

"Palmer is probably thinking, 'Hold on, what have I really signed for?' I could see him leaving that football club in the next couple of years. They beat Southampton, they beat Leicester. You expect them to beat those teams. As soon as they have to play against anybody of any calibre, they lose."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Chelsea are enduring a sub-par run of form, having lost five of their last 10 games across all competitions. They are on 49 points from 29 league matches and are only five points ahead of 10th-placed Bournemouth in the Premier League table.

Palmer, on the other hand, has contributed 14 goals and six assists in 33 appearances across competitions for the Blues this season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback