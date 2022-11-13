2 Premier League giants 'closely monitoring' in-form Premier League attacker Miguel Almiron: Reports

Premier League duo Arsenal and Manchester United are closely monitoring Newcastle United attacker Miguel Almiron, as per Fichajes.

Almiron, 28, is a man in form, having scored eight goals and contributed an assist in 16 appearances across competitions.

It is becoming somewhat of a breakout season for the Paraguayan, who joined Newcastle from Atlanta United in 2019 for £21 million.

As Almiron continues to impress this season, potential suitors are taking an interest.

Statman Dave @StatmanDave



vs. Fulham

vs. Brentford

vs. Manchester United

vs. Everton

vs. Tottenham

vs. Aston Villa

vs. Southampton

vs. Chelsea



Form of his life. Miguel Almiron’s last 8 Premier League games for Newcastle:vs. Fulhamvs. Brentfordvs. Manchester Unitedvs. Evertonvs. Tottenhamvs. Aston Villavs. Southamptonvs. ChelseaForm of his life. Miguel Almiron’s last 8 Premier League games for Newcastle:⚽⚽ vs. Fulham⚽ vs. Brentford❌ vs. Manchester United⚽ vs. Everton⚽ vs. Tottenham ⚽ vs. Aston Villa⚽ vs. Southampton 🅰️ vs. ChelseaForm of his life. 🌟 https://t.co/8n96tinQUU

The prior report claims that Erik ten Hag's Manchester United and Mikel Arteta's Arsenal closely follow his situation.

The Red Devils are undergoing a rebuild under Ten Hag and signed six players during the summer transfer window.

That includes Ajax forward Antony, who bagged three goals in three consecutive Premier League appearances to start his United career.

However, goals have been a problem for Ten Hag's side, with the Red Devils scoring just 18 goals so far in the league - the lowest of any team in the top six.

Meanwhile, Arsenal are in red-hot form and sit at the top of the Premier League with 12 wins from 14 games.

Arteta's side boast real firepower in the trio of Gabriel Martinelli, Gabriel Jesus, and Bukayo Saka.

However, many have argued that the Gunners lack strength in depth, with Marquinhos, 19, Eddie Nketiah, 23, and Reiss Nelson, 22, as options off the bench.

Arsenal and Manchester United are not the only sides interested in Almiron.

La Liga giants Atletico Madrid are also keeping tabs on the Paraguayan attacker and will make a move if he does not extend his contract, which expires in 2024.

Almiron is valued by Transfermarkt at £17.5 million.

Arsenal legend Emmanuel Petit tips Newcastle to beat Manchester United to a top-four Premier League finish

Petit backs the Magpies

Newcastle will head into the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break in the top three of the Premier League.

This is partly thanks to Almiron's fine form, with the Magpies sitting on 30 points from 15 games.

Eddie Howe's side hold a seven-point lead over fifth-placed Manchester United, with both hoping to secure Champions League football next season.

Petit has backed Newcastle to secure a top-four finish ahead of the Red Devils.

The former Arsenal midfielder told Lord Ping (via Chronicle Live):

“For me, Man City will win the Premier League title. Arsenal will finish second, Liverpool will finish third and I think Newcastle will beat Tottenham, Chelsea and Man United to the fourth spot."

