2 Premier League giants keeping an eye on Gavi's increasingly messy situation at Barcelona: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly monitoring Barcelona prodigy Gavi's contract situation with the intention of signing him ahead of the upcoming summer transfer window.

Gavi, 18, has emerged as one of the best prospects in the world over the past two seasons. Since his professional debut in August 2021, he has cemented his place in Xavi Hernandez's first-team setup.

A press-resistant central operator blessed with passing and flair, Gavi has helped his boyhood club launch a La Liga title push and lift the Supercopa de Espana this season. He has scored two goals and contributed five assists in 36 appearances across all competitions so far.

According to The Times, Liverpool and Manchester City are keeping their eyes on Gavi's increasingly complicated contract situation. The 17-cap Spain international could become available on a free transfer due to a dispute over Barcelona's ability to register the teenage midfielder.

Gavi, who joined Barcelona's setup from Real Betis in 2015, agreed to a new deal worth around £7 million-per-year last September. However, Gavi's whopping £880 million release clause is in danger of becoming null and void due to La Liga's strict established financial restrictions.

If the La Masia product's senior contract is canceled, he will revert to his youth deal and then become available for free. Both Liverpool and Manchester City, on the other hand, are interested in making the most of the golden opportunity in the upcoming summer transfer window.

Liverpool are likely to delve deep into the transfer market for top midfielders in the upcoming summer. The Merseyside outfit are also set to lose James Milner, Naby Keita and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain on free transfers.

Manchester City, on the other hand, are on the lookout for potential first-team stars as Ilkay Gundogan and Bernardo Silva could leave soon.

Gavi, who was named the 2022 Golden Boy, has netted four goals and registered 11 assists in 83 games across all competitions for his club.

Liverpool striker offers himself to Barcelona as he eyes new challenge abroad: Reports

According to SPORT, Roberto Firmino has offered himself to Barcelona as his time at Liverpool is set to end in four months. With his contract set to expire this June, he has already decided against an extension.

Should Firmino secure a free transfer to Camp Nou, he would provide competition to Robert Lewandowski in the central offensive role. He could also operate as an attacking midfielder if and when required.

Firmino, 31, has scored 108 goals and laid out 79 assists in 355 games across all competitions for the Jurgen Klopp-coached outfit so far.

Poll : 0 votes