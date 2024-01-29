2 Premier League giants want to sign Alphonso Davies ahead of Real Madrid: Reports

Bayern Munich fullback Alphonso Davies has been linked with a move to Real Madrid in recent times. However, as per Fichajes.net, the Spanish giants will have to compete with Chelsea and Manchester City for his signature.

Davies' contract with Bayern expires in 2025. The Bavarians have made multiple new contract offers to the Canada international but he has rejected them all. He looks set to leave the German giants in the summer.

Real Madrid have been touted as Davies' expected destination in the summer. Los Blancos currently have Ferland Mendy and Fran Garcia in their ranks for the left-back position. Davies' addition could strengthen their left flank further, especially if he forms a good partnership with winger Vinicius Jr.

However, Chelsea and Manchester City have also joined the race for the Canada international. The Blues currently have Ben Chilwell and Marc Cucurella as their senior left-back options. But the duo have struggled with injuries and form respectively.

Meanwhile, City manager Pep Guardiola has deputized centre-back Josko Gvardiol as a left-back this season. Joao Cancelo, who is on loan at Barcelona, is expected to leave Manchester City permanently in the summer. Hence, the Premier League giants have added Davies to their list of transfer targets.

Real Madrid, meanwhile, are willing to pay up to €50 million for the 23-year-old. Davies has made 179 appearances for Bayern, scoring nine goals and providing 28 assists.

Bayern Munich interested in 2 Real Madrid stars as Alphonso Davies edges closer to exit

As per El Nacional, Bayern manager Thomas Tuchel is gradually coming to acceptance that Davies will leave the club in the summer. While he's already looking for the left-back's replacement, he's also interested in two Real Madrid players to strengthen his squad.

Tuchel is reportedly interested in signing Brahim Diaz and Rafa Marin in the summer. Diaz has started just nine games for the Merengues this season but has impressed, registering six goals and three assists. The forward's contract expires in 2027 and as per Transfermarkt, his market value is €20 million.

The second Los Blancos player Bayern have their eyes on is Rafa Marin. The defender is currently on loan at Deportivo Alaves and has made 21 appearances across competitions this season.