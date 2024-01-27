Bayern Munich want two Real Madrid players in swap deal for Alphonso Davies - Reports

Bayern Munich manager Thomas Tuchel reportedly wants to sign two Real Madrid players in exchange for Alphonso Davies in the summer.

Los Blancos have been heavily linked with a move for Davies recently (via El Nacional). The Canada international has impressed the Spanish giants' hierarchy and they want to sign him in the summer.

Davies' contract with Bayern expires in 2025. The Bavarians have made multiple offers for a contract extension but the fullback has rejected them all. He appears set to leave in the summer. Real Madrid are said to be the favorites for his signature but the likes of Manchester City, and Paris Saint-Germain are interested as well.

Tuchel is growing certain that Davies will leave in the summer and has even asked Bayern's hierarchy to find a replacement. Moreover, he's looking to sign two players from Los Blancos in the summer. They are attacker Brahim Diaz and defender Rafa Marin.

Diaz returned to Real Madrid last summer following his loan spell at AC Milan and has impressed this season. He's made 23 appearances across competitions, scoring six goals and providing three assists. While he's started just nine games, Diaz has played the role of an impactful substitute.

Marin, meanwhile, is currently out on loan at Deportivo Alaves. The Spanish centre-back has made 21 appearances across competitions this season.

Carlo Ancelotti on Real Madrid's upcoming clash against Las Palmas

Los Blancos will face Las Palmas at the Gran Canaria stadium in La Liga on Saturday, January 27. They come into the game on the back of a thrilling 3-2 win over Almeria at the Santiago Bernabeu in their last game.

Real Madrid are second in La Liga, a point behind Girona with a game in hand. They are looking to keep up the pressure on the leaders in their pursuit of the title.

In a pre-match press conference, Carlo Ancelotti highlighted the importance of the Las Palmas clash, saying (via Managing Madrid):

“It’s a match that can be complicated because Las Palmas plays very good football. It’s going to be demanding. We have the motivation to play at our best level again after a match that’s a bit like that. We rested more than we played. We have everyone available, we are looking forward to it.”

Real Madrid beat Las Palmas 2-0 in the reverse fixture back in September, with Brahim Diaz and Joselu scoring for them.