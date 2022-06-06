€20 million-rated Chelsea star offered to Inter Milan by agent: Reports

Inter Milan have reportedly been offered the chance to sign Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek this summer with the midfielder's future at Stamford Bridge uncertain.

The 26-year-old has rotated with the likes of Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic and N'Golo Kante throughout the season for Chelsea.

According to Football Italia, Loftus-Cheek is unhappy with his situation playing under Thomas Tuchel.

This is despite the English midfielder having made 40 appearances last season, scoring one goal and contributing five assists. However, he played the full ninety minutes in only 13 games.

The former Crystal Palace man's agent has reportedly approached Inter Milan in a bid to try and seal a move for the player.

Inter Xtra @Inter_Xtra



[via Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been offered to #Inter , but Chelsea are asking for €20M. A loan deal could be considered, and the €3.5M salary would not be an issue.[via @Gazzetta_it Ruben Loftus-Cheek has been offered to #Inter, but Chelsea are asking for €20M. A loan deal could be considered, and the €3.5M salary would not be an issue. [via @Gazzetta_it]

A €20 million fee has been touted, but that seems to be a stumbling block. Inter boss Simone Inzaghi is not keen on spending that amount of money on Loftus-Cheek.

Therefore, Inter are considering a loan deal for the midfielder having already wrapped up the transfer of AS Roma winger Henrikh Mkhitaryan.

Loftus-Cheek has had a career plagued with injury issues, having failed to fully see out a full season until the past campaign. The 26-year-old impressed for Crystal Palace during a loan spell in 2017 but hasn't reached the heights that many perhaps expected.

Thomas Tuchel counting on Ruben Loftus-Cheek to reach his potential at Chelsea

Loftus-Cheek may have a future under Thomas Tuchel

Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel has commented on what Loftus-Cheek needs to do to reach his potential, saying (via SI):

"He is a calm person. He needs to discover this monster in him and unleash this on a regular basis because it is absolutely necessary. It is not enough to be just on the pitch. "

He continued:

"Maybe if you regard his last years, it may seem good because he is a regular but this is not enough. We cannot let him think it is enough, he needs to constantly push himself. "

Tuchel stressed that the midfielder needs to become more physical in his performances:

"We try every day and are quite successful given his development. He needs to understand how much potential he has and unleash this physical capacity on the daily."

𝐀𝐅𝐂 𝐀𝐉𝐀𝐗 💎 @TheEuropeanLad 📸 - Loftus-Cheek was brought on in the second half of extra time but is now being taken off again. 📸 - Loftus-Cheek was brought on in the second half of extra time but is now being taken off again. https://t.co/Y5K29rzJw0

Loftus-Cheek may see a loan move to Inter Milan, a top European heavyweight, as an opportunity to grow further. He will be given the chance to be the main starter in a side boasting talent such as Nicolo Barella and Marcelo Brozovic.

Another side reportedly interested in Loftus-Cheek is AS Roma, with the side looking to replace Mkhitaryan.

The UEFA Europa Conference League winners are managed by Jose Mourinho. The Portuguese manager was the one who coached Loftus-Cheek at the very start of his step up into the Chelsea senior team.

