20-year-old attacker has 'packed his suitcases' after phone call with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag: Reports

RB Leipzig striker Brian Brobbey has reportedly "packed his suitcases" after speaking with Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag over a potential transfer to the club.

According to The Mirror, the 20-year-old is keen to leave the Bundesliga club this summer following phone calls with Ten Hag. The Dutch footballer is said to hold an excellent relationship with the United manager after a successful loan spell at Ajax last season.

Manchester United are looking for a new centre-forward this summer, with the departure of Edinson Cavani and Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly wanting to leave the club.

Brobbey made his senior debut at Ajax in 2020 under Ten Hag, before moving to Leipzig last summer to sign a four-year contract.

However, the youngster's time at his new club did not go to plan as he failed to score in 14 appearances before he was shipped on-loan back to the Dutch champions in January.

The Dutchman thrived in the second half of the most recent campaign, having netted times in 11 Eredivise appearances. The powerful centre-forward has become the third player from the Amsterdam-based club to be linked with a move to Old Trafford after Antony and former Ajax star Frenkie de Jong.

Ten Hag is aiming to implement a new style of play at Manchester United following a disastrous campaign where they finished sixth in the Premier League. The sixth-place finish also means that the club won't be taking part in the Champions League next season.

Defender Raphael Varance claims the squad are well aware that they need to improve in almost every department this season. The France international told Sky Sports:

"We know exactly how we want to play. The manager explained very well what we have to do and it's absolutely clear. So we know we have to be very fit because it's a very physical way to play.

"We are happy with the result obviously but we know we have to work very hard still to be ready for the start of the season.

"We're working a lot, so we try to be absolutely ready for the beginning of the season. This is just the start of the pre-season so it's just the beginning, but we know exactly where we want to go."

Varane further added:

"I think we know exactly what we have to do, we have to improve in everything."

