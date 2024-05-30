After appointing German coach Hansi Flick, Barcelona are looking to bolster their team for the upcoming season. The Catalan club has already cemented new deals with youngsters Pau Cubarsi and Hector Fort. Now, Barca Atletic captain Marc Casado is set to renew his contract for the club.

Casado's deal is set to expire on June 30 and the club were reportedly in talks with the player's representatives over a new contract for a long time. According to Fabrizio Romano, the Blaugrana have reached a verbal agreement with the 20-year-old defensive midfielder for a contract till the summer of 2027.

Marc Casado has been in and around the first team for a long time but hasn't gotten enough chances to prove his mettle, making five appearances so far. However, he will be looking to come forward as the in-house solution for Barcelona's defensive pivot problem under Hansi Flick.

Since Sergio Busquets' departure in 2023, the Catalan club has lacked solidity and creativity in the defensive pivot position. Many players like Oriol Romeu, Frenkie De Jong, and others have tried to take Busquets' place but have been ineffective. Marc Casado can be the answer to this glaring problem for Barcelona under their new manager.

Hansi Flick was following La Masia even before his arrival at Barcelona

Hansi Flick (Photo by Alex Grimm/Getty Images)

Barcelona have been financially constrained for the last few years, and they have turned to La Masia for graduating prodigal youngsters without emptying their coffers.

Over the last few years, La Masia has produced a carousel of talents, including Lamine Yamal, Pau Cubarsi, Fermin Lopez, and Hector Fort. According to a report by SPORT, Hansi Flick has a keen eye on the academy and will try to tap into its treasure trove of talents even more.

The report also reveals that the German sent one of his assistants to monitor the lower league matches and scout for talents within the La Masia ranks. In fact, Flick's knowledge of the academy players was one of the major points that impressed the board, especially sporting director Deco.

The report also states that the German plans to include several La Masia graduates in the pre-season games. Among them, Marc Casado, Marc Barnal, and Andres Cuenca have already been finalized.

Barcelona's dire financial condition might force the German manager to turn to La Masia for players. Fortunately, the academy has an outstanding track record of producing generational talents like Lionel Messi and Sergio Busquets.

