20-year-old rejects Manchester United transfer after being shaken by their approach: Reports

Zion Suzuki has apparently rejected the chance to Manchester United this summer.

According to Japanese outlet Sponichi Annex (h/t SportBible), the Red Devils showed heavy interest in Suzuki. But he does not want to move to Old Trafford as he is targeting regular playing time at Urawa Red Diamonds.

Suzuki is focused on representing Japan at the Paris Olympics in 2024. He is expected to be club legend Shusaku Nishikawa's replacement once the 37-year-old leaves.

Nishikawa, who has 416 appearances between the sticks for Akai Akuma, is on a contract that expires in January 2024. Suzuki's contract also expires in the same month and it remains to be seen if his decision to stay means he will pen a new deal with the Japanese club.

The 20-year-old would have been Andre Onana's understudy at Old Trafford. Manchester United released David de Gea earlier this month and are expected to lose Dean Henderson to Nottingham Forest.

Luton Town are also interested in signing 37-year-old Tom Heaton, which could leave the Red Devils without ample backup for Onana. However, they may have to look elsewhere if they want a new goalkeeper because Suzuki, who is valued at £5 million, doesn't seem interested in a summer switch.

Onana reflects on his relationship with Ten Hag after Manchester United transfer

Manchester United secured a £43.9 million deal to sign Andre Onana from Inter Milan earlier this month.

Onana, who excels with the ball at his feet and has a wide passing range, will replace David de Gea in goal. One can't help but think that Erik ten Hag's presence at Old Trafford would have played a role in this transfer.

The Dutch tactician managed the Cameroonian custodian for four and a half years at Ajax until both left in the summer of 2022. They won six trophies together, including three Eredivisie titles.

Speaking to the club media after signing for the Premier League giants, Onana spoke on his relationship with Ten Hag. He said (h/t News18):

"We have done a lot of great things together, we reached a Champions League semi-finals with Ajax [2018-19 season], with Ajax it’s not easy, something that happens every 20-25 years. We have a great relationship, one of the top coaches in the world. But it is not about saying, it is time to demonstrate it on the pitch."

Onana, 27, has penned a five-year deal and will wear the No. 24 shirt at United.