2022 FIFA World Cup: France considering shock candidate for left-back spot after Lucas Hernandez's ACL injury

France are considering using Real Madrid midfielder Eduardo Camvinga as a utility left-back following Lucas Hernandez's ACL injury in their FIFA World Cup opening 4-1 win over Australia.

Didier Deschamps' side secured a brilliant victory over the Socceroos with goals from Adrien Rabiot, Olivier Giroud (2), and Kylian Mbappe.

However, the game was somewhat marred by an injury suffered by Hernandez, who had to be substituted in the first half after going down after a challenge.

His brother Theo replaced him in the win over Australia, but Deschamps may have his eyes on another candidate for the left-back role.

Camavinga, 20, is an option, with Le Parisien (via theMadridZone) reporting that France are considering using the midfielder as a makeshift left-back in their FIFA World Cup squad.

He has been superb for Real Madrid this season, making 20 appearances and helping the La Liga giants keep five clean sheets.

The former Stade Rennais midfielder is versatile - he played in both defensive midfield and central midfield during his time with the Ligue 1 club.

However, the left-back role is unfamiliar to the Madrid man and would be a massive risk taken by Deschamps.

It also raises questions over the France boss' trust in Theo Hernandez, who has made 18 appearances for Milan this season, scoring two goals and providing four assists.

Les Bleus' next game FIFA World Cup game is against Denmark on 26 November, and it will be interesting to see who starts at left-back for Deschamps' side.

Giroud reacts to breaking history in France's FIFA World Cup opener

France's Giroud impressed against the Socceroos

Giroud joined French icon Thierry Henry on 51 international goals for Les Bleus, and he is now joint all-time goalscorer.

The AC Milan frontman is filling in for the absent Karim Benzema, who suffered a thigh injury just days before the tournament.

He brought back the years with a dominant performance against Australia, and he has reacted to his exploits by claiming that he is aging like fine wine.

Giroud said:

“It means a lot to be next to Thierry Henry on the national team top scorer sheet. It is unbelievable and couldn’t hope for a better start at the World Cup."

The former Chelsea striker added:

"As long as I feel good, I will do my best for the team to reach our target and tonight I feel very good...Like some friends said ‘like fine wine’.”

Giroud will look to break the record of goals scored by a French player on international duty when Deschamps' side take on Denmark.

The French will also hope to continue their stunning start to successfully defending their 2018 FIFA World Cup crown.

Get Germany vs Japan Live Score and follow Sportskeeda for all the updates on FIFA World Cup

Poll : 0 votes