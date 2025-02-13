21-year-old Real Madrid star's entourage contact club to discuss renewal with Los Blancos: Reports

Real Madrid midfielder Jude Bellingham's entourage are reportedly discussing a contract renewal with Los Blancos. The England international joined the Spanish giants in the summer of 2023 for a reported €113 million and has established himself as an important player at the club.

As per AS, Bellingham and Co. are seeking an increase in the player's wages (via Madrid Universal). At the moment, it is believed that the former Borussia Dortmund star is earning €8-10 million per season in a deal that runs till the summer of 2029.

This may be a fair ask given Bellingham's contribution towards Real Madrid's cause so far. In the 2024/25 campaign, the 21-year-old has made 32 appearances across competitions, bagging 11 goals and 10 assists in an advanced midfield role.

The Englishman had an extremely impressive debut season last year, scoring 23 times and bagging 13 assists in 43 outings in all competitions.

The Englishman finished third in the Ballon d'Or rankings last year, with Manchester City's Rodri claiming the honor. He's likely to start for Real Madrid when they travel to Osasuna for a La Liga match on Saturday (February 15). At the moment, Los Blancos are at the top of the Spanish top-flight standings, only a point ahead of rivals Atletico Madrid.

Pep Guardiola takes blame for defeat to Real Madrid in Champions League

Manchester City squandered a one-goal lead in the final five minutes of their playoff first-leg against Real Madrid on Tuesday, February 11. After being 2-1 up, the Cityzens conceded in the 86th minute and in stoppage time to end up losing 3-2 at the Etihad Stadium.

Following the game's conclusion, Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola said he and his team were accountable for the defeat. Speaking to reporters, he said (via BBC Sport):

"The accountability belongs to all of us, not just the players. For me, it would be easy to blame a specific player but that is ridiculous and doesn't work. It is me first and the players as well."

"The truth is that we are not stable enough in those moments. Today is not an exception, it happened many times."

Erling Haaland scored twice for the home team in this game (19' and 80'). Kylian Mbappe, Brahim Diaz, and Jude Bellingham netted for Real Madrid (60', 86', and 90+2'). The second leg is scheduled for next Wednesday, February 19.

