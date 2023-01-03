21-year-old star in London to undergo medical ahead of Chelsea transfer - Reports

AS Monaco star Benoit Badiashile is in London to undergo a medical examination ahead of sealing a transfer to Chelsea, as per Football.London (h/t The Chelsea Chronicle).

Badiashile is set to arrive at Stamford Bridge after the two clubs agreed on a transfer fee of £38 million for the centre-back. The 21-year-old has become an important part of manager Philippe Clement's side since his appointment last year.

Despite missing a few games due to fitness issues, Badiashile has featured in 16 games across competitions this season. The aerially dominant defender is a neat passer of the ball at the back - two qualities that would appeal to manager Graham Potter.

The English tactician hasn't had a lot of luck with his defenders so far. Wesley Fofana, who arrived from Leicester City this summer, has been restricted to making just 308 minutes of football this campaign.

Kalidou Koulibaly, who also joined the Blues before the start of the season, has had a tough time adjusting to the league. Trevoh Chalobah and Thiago Silva are the other options at Potter's disposal.

But it remains to be seen how long the 38-year-old Brazilian can keep shouldering the responsibility to lead Chelsea's backline week in, week out. Badiashile, hence, will be a timely addition to a defense that has kept just one clean sheet in their last nine games across all competitions.

He is expected to join the West London outfit once his medical is complete. The 21-year-old has his best years ahead of him and is still in the formative phase of his career.

Given Chelsea's troubles at the back, Badiashile could see himself slotted into their defense as soon as he potentially joins.

Cesar Azpilicueta does not mince words after Chelsea's draw vs Nottingham Forest

Chelsea started off 2023 in a disappointing manner following a 1-1 league draw against Nottingham Forest at the City Ground.

They went into the break with a 1-0 lead courtesy of Raheem Sterling, but had no shots on target in the second half. A goal from Serge Aurier after the hour mark meant that the spoils were shared.

The draw puts the West London outfit ninth in the table with 25 points from 16 league games - seven behind fourth-placed Manchester United.

After the game, captain Cesar Azpilicueta stated that the Blues needed a strong second half of the season to ensure a top-four finish. He said (h/t Mirror):

“Every game that you don’t win is another chance missed, but this is the reality and when you see the table, this is where we are. We need to have a very good second half of the season if we want to achieve a Champions League spot next season."

