22-year-old defender being watched by Arsenal as Tottenham open direct talks for his signature: Reports

Arsenal are keeping tabs on Wolfsburg defender Micky van de Ven, but are behind arch-rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the race, according to Football Transfers.

The Gunners announced the signing of Kai Havertz from Chelsea for a deal worth £65 million on Wednesday (June 28). They are also said to have had a £105 million bid accepted by West Ham United for priority target Declan Rice.

Having addressed the attack and the midfield, Arsenal could now turn their attention towards strengthening their defense. According to the aforementioned source, they are tracking Wolfsburg's 22-year-old center-back Van de Ven.

However, Tottenham are currently in the driving seat to sign the Netherlands U21 international if the report is to be believed. Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently revealed that Spurs have opened direct talks to sign the defender and are set to make a verbal offer.

Van de Ven joined Wolfsburg from Dutch club FC Volendam for £3 million in 2021. He has since made 41 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club, helping them keep 14 clean sheets and contributing towards four goals.

The Dutchman is primarily a central defender but is also comfortable playing at left-back. He could establish himself as a regular starter at Tottenham, playing alongside Cristian Romero. Meanwhile, at Arsenal, Van de Ven could provide competition for Gabriel Magalhaes.

Wolfsburg are under no pressure to sell Van de Ven as he is contracted to them until the end of the 2026-27 season. However, an attractive offer from the Premier League could tempt them to cash in on the youngster this summer.

It's worth noting that Liverpool have also been linked with a move for Van de Ven. However, the Reds do not appear to be actively pursuing a deal for the defender as they are prioritizing a midfield overhaul ahead of the 2023-24 season.

Arsenal working on deal for Ajax defender Jurrien Timber

Although Arsenal are monitoring Micky van de Ven at Wolfsburf, the Dutchman does not appear to be their top target. It's worth noting that they have been working on a deal to sign Ajax defender Jurrien Timber. The Gunners made an opening offer of £30 million for the center-back last week.

Ajax have no intentions of accepting the north London giants' first bid for Timber as they want £50 million for him. The Eredivisie giants are positive about demanding a higher sum for the defender as he is contracted to them until 2025. They are, nevertheless, prepared to sell him for the right fee.

Mikel Arteta's side, meanwhile, are confident about reaching an agreement over signing Timber. They submitted an improved offer of around £40 million earlier this week, according to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano. Agreeing personal terms is not expected to be an obstacle for the Premier League giants.

