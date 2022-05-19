22-year-old forward rejects Manchester United move despite Red Devils being ready to spend €80 million: Reports

Benfica striker Darwin Nunez has reportedly rejected the advances of Manchester United, who are prepared to pay €80 million for his services.

The Uruguayan star is highly sought after following a phenomenal season for the Primeira Liga side. Nunez, 22, has hit 34 goals in 44 appearances for Benfica across all competitions this season.

According to RMC Sport, Manchester United are prepared to offer €80 million to bring Nunez to Old Trafford.

But the striker reportedly wants to play Champions League football, which is something the Red Devils are unable to provide following their disappointing season.

United will finish outside the top four, meaning they will either play Europa League or Europa Conference League football next season.

Newcastle United and Paris Saint-Germain are also showing an interest, with the latter able to offer Champions League football having won the Ligue 1 title.

But it appears Nunez is not keen on joining the Red Devils given their lack of playing in Europe's elite club competition next season.

Manchester United alternatives to Darwin Nunez

Abraham could return to the Premier League

Manchester United interim manager Ralf Rangnick has made it clear throughout the campaign that the Red Devils need to sign a striker.

Edinson Cavani is set to depart this summer with his contract expiring and the goalscoring burden has fallen on star man Cristiano Ronaldo.

Ronaldo, 37, has scored an impressive 24 goals in 39 appearances but cannot be expected to continue being United's savior given his age.

Hence, United will need to make reinforcements even with Nunez potentially having declined their interest. Some of the names thrown into the mix are:

Victor Osimhen: The 23-year-old Nigerian has been in red-hot form for Napoli this season, scoring 14 goals in 26 Serie A appearances.

According to Area Napoli (via Sport Witness), the Red Devils are in pole position to land the €100 million-valued striker.

Tammy Abraham: Another Serie A striker, Abraham has impressed for AS Roma this season, scoring a remarkable 15 goals in 36 appearances.

Metro reports that the English striker has been valued at £100 million (€118 million) by his club.

Hugo Ekitke: Not a name many have been hearing about is Reims's 19-year-old striker, who has wowed fans this season, scoring 9 goals in 23 Ligue 1 appearances.

ESPN reports United have joined the race for his signature alongside the likes of Bayern Munich and Arsenal.

Sasa Kalajdzic: The 24-year-old Stuttgart striker is highly coveted following a season which has seen him score 6 goals in 15 appearances.

Metro reports that Manchester United have made an enquiry for the forward, who could cost as little as €20 million with just a year left on his current deal.

