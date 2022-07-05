23-year-old Barcelona star in talks with La Liga rivals over summer transfer: Reports

Barcelona defender Oscar Mingueza is being linked with a move to Catalan rivals Girona this summer.

Mingueza, 23, has fallen down the pecking order at the Nou Camp, having only featured 14 times under Xavi Hernandez.

According to SPORT, Mingueza's representatives are in talks with Girona over a potential move this summer.

Girona earned promotion to La Liga last season and are considering adding Mingueza to their squad. The club's president Quique Carcel has held talks with Mingueza's agents to pursue a potential deal for the Spaniard.

The 23-year-old has been told he doesn't feature in Xavi's plans at the Nou Camp and a move may be for the best.

Mingueza reportedly didn't attend pre-season training with Barca on Monday so he could sort out his future.

Talks thus far are at an initial stage, but the player's wages are proving to be problematic in a potential deal.

There is also reported interest from other La Liga sides and Serie A side Monza.

The Spanish centre-back has made 66 appearances for the Blaugrana and has just a year left on his deal at the Nou Camp.

Barcelona sign Andreas Christensen

Andreas Christensen has joined the Blaugrana

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Danish centre-back Andreas Christensen from Chelsea as a free agent.

The 25-year-old left the Blues this summer following the expiration of his contract and had found an agreement with Barca for weeks. However, the La Liga side's financial situation meant that they were unable to confirm the signing up until now.

The Dane joins the Blaugrana having been part of Thomas Tuchel's impressive defensive set-up at Chelsea.

He was part of the side that won the UEFA Champions League in 2021 and has made 160 career appearances for the Blues.

His arrival only further jeopardizes Mingueza's place in Xavi's Barcelona squad with there now being a number of centre-back options at the club.

Ronald Araujo, Gerard Pique and Samuel Umtiti are already at Xavi's disposal.

Clement Lenglet's future is uncertain with Tottenham Hotspur reportedly close to signing the French centre-back.

Barcelona are also showing an interest in Sevilla defender Jules Kounde, although they are unwilling to pay more than €45 million for the French defender.

Kounde, 23, impressed for Sevilla last season, making 44 appearances. He has also garnered interest from Chelsea.

