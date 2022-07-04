Barcelona unwilling to pay more than €45 million to sign 23-year-old - Reports

Barcelona have allocated €45 million for Sevilla's Jules Kounde, but the Andalusian side are unwilling to accept it.

The Frenchman has been linked with the Blaugrana for a while now but has had interest from Chelsea too, whi made a bigger offer last summer. The Blues were ready to pay €50 million for Kounde, but that was turned down by the Sevillistas (via Sport), who're looking to sell him for a higher price. According to Transfermarkt, the centre-back is valued at €60 million.

Vince™ @Blue_Footy Jules Kounde wants to leave Sevilla but his intention is to play at the Nou Camp for Barcelona next season.



{Mundo Deportivo} Jules Kounde wants to leave Sevilla but his intention is to play at the Nou Camp for Barcelona next season.{Mundo Deportivo}

Barcelona could struggle to meet that price right now given their poor financial shape, which is keeping them from registering any new players.

Franck Kessie and Andreas Christensen have agreed to sign for the club but haven't officially been announced so far, although that could happen this week. Both have arrived on free transfers after seeing out their respective contracts with AC Milan and Chelsea last month.

Reducing their wage bill remains imperative for the Blaugrana, but their financial struggles could see Kounde join the Blues instead. Now under new ownership, the west London side are looking to rebuild their squad, especially their defence, as Christensen, along with Antonio Rudiger, have left Stamford Bridge.

More could follow suit, as Cesar Azpilicueta and Marcos Alonso have also been linked with Barcelona.

Absolute Chelsea @AbsoluteChelsea



[via #Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta hope to be Barcelona players by next week. Chelsea value the pair at €13M each but are willing to negotiate.[via @sport #Chelsea duo Marcos Alonso and Cesar Azpilicueta hope to be Barcelona players by next week. Chelsea value the pair at €13M each but are willing to negotiate.[via @sport]

Kounde would be a fine addition to any side, having shown his potential with Sevilla since arriving from Bordeaux in 2019. He has made 133 appearances for them and won the UEFA Europa League two years ago as the 23-year-old has established himself as one the best players in his position.

Barcelona looking to sign few more players but could struggle to register them

The Blaugrana may announce Kessie and Christensen's arrival this week. However, there are a few more players on their radar whom they might struggle to register in their squad.

Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski and Leeds United midfielder Raphinha have been closely linked with them, as per Barca Blaugranes. The Polish ace is determined to leave Bayern this summer, while the Blaugrana are locking horns with Chelsea for Raphinha.

The club is also looking to offer Ousmane Dembele a new contract, as per Football London. The forward's last deal is up, and he has been widely touted to leave. However, following his improved displays in the second half of the last season, the Blaugrana could sign him on a new deal.

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far