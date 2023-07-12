23-year-old defenders prefers move to Liverpool over Napoli after Reds fail with initial £26 million bid: Reports

Torino defender Perr Schuurs is reportedly more interested in wearing the red of Liverpool rather than switching to Napoli, according to Tuttosport (via FootballTalk). Despite an unsuccessful £26 million bid from the Merseyside outfit earlier this month, the Dutch centre-back is not disheartened about the movie.

Torino, on the other hand, are reportedly holding out for a £34 million fee before they would even consider parting with one of their star players. Schuurs, who made his move from Ajax to Torino last summer, had an astonishing debut season, asserting himself as one of the standout performers.

In 30 Serie A appearances, he racked up two assists and just five yellow cards in his centre-back position.

His impressive development hasn't escaped the notice of the reigning Serie A champions, Napoli. However, as Tuttosport divulges, the allure of joining Jurgen Klopp's side outweighs the Partenopei's interest in the eyes of Schuurs and his representatives.

A move to Anfield was on the cards for the 23-year-old last summer but Torino's enthusiasm to bring him on board was ultimately more compelling. This decision has allowed him to flourish and realize his potential.

Despite the enticing opportunity to remain in Serie A with Napoli, the chance to join Liverpool is too attractive for Schuurs to ignore. Klopp's current defensive setup is headlined by Virgil van Dijk and Ibrahima Konate and backed up by Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Nice's Thuram puts Liverpool transfer on hold, focus shifts to Southampton's Lavia

Jurgen Klopp's pursuit of Nice's midfield dynamo Khephren Thuram seems to have hit a speed bump. As per L'Equipe (via CaughtOffside), the young Frenchman has chosen to anchor himself at Nice for another season at least.

Having made a name for himself in Ligue 1 with his performances, Thuram has caught the eye of several top clubs, including Liverpool. He made 48 appearances across competitions for Nice in the 2022-23 campaign, scoring two goals.

The midfielder has reportedly made up his mind to stay at Nice for the upcoming season. This decision has instilled enough confidence in Nice to hike their asking price for the 22-year-old, setting it around a substantial €40 million. The question now is whether any club would be willing to meet this price tag.

Meanwhile, the Reds seem to have shifted their attention to Southampton's Romeo Lavia, as revealed by Fabrizio Romano on CaughtOffside. Having proven his mettle in the Premier League, Lavia is an attractive prospect for the Merseysiders.

Liverpool are keen on strengthening their midfield in the ongoing window, having already welcomed Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai.

