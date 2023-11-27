23-year-old striker makes decision amid transfer interest from Arsenal and Manchester United: Reports

Arsenal and Manchester United have reportedly suffered a transfer blow as Juventus attacker Dusan Vlahovic has decided to stay put at the club. The Serbia international was linked with a move to the Premier League but is said to be happy with life in Italy.

As per a report in TeamTALK, Vlahovic was a January target for Arsenal and Manchester United. Despite reports of contract talks stalling with the Serie A side, the striker is unwilling to move and wants to fight for his place.

Vlahovic's contract with Juventus expires in 2026 but the club are not thinking of an extension right now. He was linked with a move to Chelsea in a swap deal for Romelu Lukaku, but the Blues rejected the deal as they were not ready to pay any cash for the striker.

Arsenal and Manchester United are in the market for a striker in the winter window but are now being forced to look elsewhere.

Arsenal were urged to sign Manchester United target

Former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell urged the Gunners to make a move for Manchester United target Dusan Vlahovic this summer. The Juventus star was termed the ideal striker for Mikel Arteta's side by Campbell, who told Football Insider:

"Listen, I understand that he chose Juventus but if he is available we will make a spot for him. We could use him in certain games. Let's not forget that Gabriel Jesus is that good he can play down the middle and out wide. You need the flexibility to change in game."

He added:

"If Arsenal ever wanted to change the system and play two up top, Vlahovic could do that. What a front two Vlahovic and Jesus would be. They would cause all sorts of problems. It is important to have flexibility."

Campbell continued:

"At the moment I cannot see him leaving Juventus but you never know. Things are not going right there at the moment. If he becomes available, Arsenal should go for him. He is a killer in front of goal. He is a lefty as well which makes a huge difference."

Reports suggest Arsenal are also keeping tabs on Victor Osimhen and Ivan Toney. Meanwhile, the Red Devils are working on their FFP issues before making a big move.