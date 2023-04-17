24-year-old Spanish attacker valued at €60m subject of eternal struggle between Barcelona and Real Madrid: Reports

Real Madrid and Barcelona are reportedly both involved in a transfer race to sign Dani Olmo from RB Leipzig. The midfielder is currently valued at 60 million and could be on his way back to Spain this summer.

As per El Nacional, Barcelona president Joan Laporta is eager to bring Olmo back to the club. Notably, the Spain international is a La Masia product but was released by the club in 2014 after failing to break into the first team.

Another report by Relevo claims that Real Madrid are also keeping tabs on Olmo. Los Blancos plan to revamp their midfield, with Toni Kroos and Luka Modric's contracts approaching their end.

This means that we could see both the Spanish giants enter a transfer tussle to sign the 24-year-old attacking midfielder.

Olmo joined Dinamo Zagreb on a free transfer after being released from the Barcelona youth set-up. He spent six years in Croatia before RB Leipzig signed him in the 2020 January transfer window. He has scored 20 and assisted 24 goals for the German side since.

The Spaniard will enter the final 12 months of his contract with Leipzig after this season. It means he could be on the move this summer as the Bundesliga side won't want to lose him on a free transfer next year.

Dani Olmo admits love for Barcelona

In an interview with BILD earlier this year, Dani Olmo admitted his love for Barcelona. However, he stressed that his fondness for the club will not play any role in his future move.

He said:

"I played there for six years when I was young. It will always be a home for me. A lot of my friends from the national team play there. I want to come back sometime, it will be great (to Spain). Spain is my country, my league. My family and friends live there.

"But I'm not just tied to Spain. The most important thing for me is to play in a club where I feel wanted and important."

Olmo has been linked with a move to Manchester United as well.

