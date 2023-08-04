24-year-old star has expressed his desire to leave current club amid interest from PSG - Reports

According to Fabrice Hawkins, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) target Randal Kolo Muani wants to leave Eintracht Frankfurt this summer.

Kolo Muani, who impressed during the 2022 FIFA World Cup, has been a key player for the Bundesliga club recently. He scored 23 goals and provided 17 assists in 46 matches across competitions during the 2022-23 season.

The Frenchman is contracted with Frankfurt until the end of the 2026-27 season and has an estimated market value of €80 million, according to Transfermarkt.

PSG, meanwhile, have agreed to a €80 million move for Goncalo Ramos from Benfica (via Fabrizio Romano). The Portuguese, however, was reportedly Luis Campos' choice whereas Kolo Muani, along with Harry Kane, is wanted by PSG president Nasser Al-Khelaifi.

Lionel Messi has left the Parisian club as a free agent whereas Kylian Mbappe is also on his way out. Hence, the Ligue 1 giants are looking for a new attacker. They have set sights on 24-year-old Kolo Muani and his desire to leave Frankfurt could prove to be a deciding factor.

PSG are set to sign Ousmane Dembele

PSG are set to make a sensational addition to their attack as Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele has agreed to join the Parisian club for a fee of €50 million.

Dembele was a key player for the Blaugrana under Xavi and his decision to leave the club has come as a surprise to many. Xavi spoke about the winger's decision, telling the media (via Forbes):

"He wants to go there, [and] today he has not played for that reason. It is a personal decision. It is a pity, [and] it tastes bad to me because we have taken great care of him."

The 26-year-old scored 40 goals and provided 43 assists in 185 appearances for the Catalan club. He is now set to partner alongside the likes of Neymar and Marco Asensio at the Parisian club's attack next season.