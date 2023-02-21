25-year-old Arsenal star set to consider his future at Emirates at the end of the season: Reports

Arsenal star Kieran Tierney will reportedly consider his future at the Emirates at the end of the season.

The Scotland international has fallen down the pecking order since Oleksandr Zinchenko's arrival from Manchester City last summer. Tierney has started just four league games this season - a number far too low for a 25-year-old in the prime years of his career.

According to Fabrizio Romano, the Gunners want Tierney to be focussed on winning the Premier League title this season. They are not in talks with any club regarding a potential transfer yet.

The Italian journalist wrote in his CaughtOffside column:

"Tierney will decide his future at the end of the season, also Nuno Tavares on loan is another factor to consider. Arsenal want him to be 100% focused on the second part of the season, they’re not in talks with any club now."

Tierney was signed by the Gunners from Celtic in the summer of 2019 for a fee in the region of £25 million. His contract runs until the end of the 2025-26 campaign and he has been an important squad player this term.

He has started 13 games across competitions and has been an able deputy for the Ukraine international down the left-hand side of the defense. The dynamics can, however, change once Nuno Tavares returns from his loan spell at Olympique de Marseille this summer.

The Gunners would be wise to keep at least two first-team-quality left-backs in their squad. Whether Tierney will make the cut this summer remains to be seen.

He is a quality full-back capable of being a starter for most teams in the Premier League. Given his age, it would make sense if he wants to move to a team where his playing time increases substantially.

Arsenal boss surprised by Jorginho in Aston Villa win

Arsenal played like potential champions against Aston Villa on 18 February. With their backs against the wall and the scoreline tied at 2-2, Jorginho produced a moment of magic in stoppage time.

A long-range shot from the former Chelsea midfielder struck the bar and hit Emiliano Martinez on its way in. Gabriel Martinelli rounded off the 4-2 scoreline a few minutes later to hand the Gunners a huge win in the title race.

If it wasn't for Jorginho's stunning strike, Arsenal wouldn't have had a two-point lead over Manchester City with a game in hand. Speaking after the game, manager Mikel Arteta said (h/t Football.London):

"I certainly didn’t expect that from him. I thought he was tremendous today."

Jorginho was signed by the north London giants last month for a fee of £12 million.

