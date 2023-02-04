Arsenal new boy Jorginho could leave club in summer as surprising claim emerges

Journalist Graeme Bailey has predicted that Jorginho could leave Arsenal in the summer if the club wins the Premier League title.

The Italy international joined the Gunners in a deadline-day move for a fee of £12 million. With Chelsea onboarding Enzo Fernandez for a British record fee of £107 million, Jorginho was perhaps deemed surplus to requirements at Stamford Bridge.

He joined the Blues in the summer of 2018 from Napoli and went on to make 213 appearances across competitions for them. During this time, he won the UEFA Champions League, UEFA Europa League, and the FIFA Club World Cup.

However, he never managed to win the league title during his four-and-a-half-year stay in west London. The former Chelsea midfielder has a chance to do just that at the Emirates.

Jorginho 🤝 the boss

Despite their 1-0 loss against Everton in the Premier League earlier today (4 February), the Gunners have a five-point lead at the top after 20 games. The former Napoli midfielder signed an 18-month-long contract at the Emirates with an option to extend it for another season.

But according to Bailey, he could leave Arsenal and return to Italy this summer if he wins the league title. He spent his entire professional career in his homeland before making the switch to the Premier League in 2018.

Speaking on the Talking Transfers Podcast before the Gunners' defeat against the Toffees, Bailey said (h/t HITC):

"This could be the signing that wins them the title. I don’t think it has affected their long-term transfer ambitions. I’ve been told by someone and they said that they wouldn’t be surprised if Jorginho lifts the title and then still moves back to Italy in the summer."

Jorginho made his Arsenal debut in the loss against Everton, coming on in the 59th minute of the game for Thomas Partey. Manager Sean Dyche's side scored a minute later and left Goodison Park with all three points.

59' Jorginho subbed on

60' Everton 1-0 Arsenal

60’ Everton 1-0 Arsenal 59’ Jorginho subbed on 60’ Everton 1-0 Arsenal https://t.co/FTrQWDRDtD

What Mikel Arteta has said about Arsenal new boy Jorginho

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has claimed that Jorginho is going to be useful for his team in the near future.

Speaking to reporters ahead of his team's 1-0 loss against Everton on Saturday (4 February), the Spanish tactician said:

"He’s a player I’ve always admired. He’s a great character and he’s someone who is going to bring leadership and quality in that position. He’s going to help the team a lot."

The 31-year-old is one of the most experienced players in the young Arsenal side gunning for the league title. Arteta backed his words with action and handed him his debut in his team's very first game after the 31 January deadline day.

