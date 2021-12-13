25-year-old forward open to PSG move as potential Kylian Mbappe replacement: Reports

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) are eyeing Kingsley Coman as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe next summer. The Bayern Munich forward is open to the idea of joining the Parisians, according to German outlet Fussball Transfers.

Kylian Mbappe has been in fine form for Mauricio Pochettino's side this season. The France international has scored 13 goals and provided 14 assists from 23 appearances across all competitions for PSG so far.

However, Kylian Mbappe could soon be on his way out of the Ligue 1 club. The former AS Monaco star is in the final seven months of his contract with PSG and has shown no signs of signing a new deal.

Real Madrid have been heavily linked with a move for Kylian Mbappe for some time now. Carlo Ancelotti's side were keen to sign the Frenchman in the summer. They even made a bid of around €200 million but PSG refused to sanction a move.

Kylian Mbappe, though, will be free to sign for any club of his choice when his contract runs out at the end of the season. The 22-year-old could also agree to a pre-contract with any club outside France starting in January.

Madrid Zone @theMadridZone 🚨| There's a possibility Kylian Mbappe plays the #UCL match vs Real Madrid after signing a pre-contract with the club in January. #rmalive 🚨| There's a possibility Kylian Mbappe plays the #UCL match vs Real Madrid after signing a pre-contract with the club in January. #rmalive

The forward's departure is likely to leave PSG looking for a replacement ahead of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Parisians are eyeing Bayern Munich forward Kingsley Coman as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. According to reports, the 25-year-old is also open to moving to PSG.

Kingsley Coman has been at Bayern Munich since 2015. The Frenchman, though, could soon be on his way out of the Allianz Arena with his contract with the Bavarians expiring in the summer of 2023.

Bayern Munich have struggled to reach an agreement with Kingsley Coman over a new deal and could be forced to sell him in the summer.

PSG, though, are yet to open talks with Kingsley Coman over a potential transfer if reports are to be believed.

PSGhub @PSGhub 🔴 Kingsley Coman is not opposed to the idea of returning to PSG — no contact between him & Paris for now. @FT_Redaktion 🇫🇷 🔴 Kingsley Coman is not opposed to the idea of returning to PSG — no contact between him & Paris for now. @FT_Redaktion 🇫🇷

PSG have other players in mind to replace Kylian Mbappe

Kingsley Coman is not the only player PSG are eyeing as a potential replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Parisians have also been linked with a move for Manchester United star Anthony Martial.

Anthony Martial has found playing time hard to come by at Old Trafford recently. The former Monaco forward is said to be considering his future at Manchester United amidst limited opportunities.

PSG could look to take advantage of his situation by bringing him to the club as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe.

Edited by Aditya Singh