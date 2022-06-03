25-year-old's future remains a 'mystery' amid interest from Chelsea and PSG: Reports

Chelsea and PSG are still in the hunt to sign Barcelona winger Ousmane Dembele, who reportedly still hasn't decided on his future.

The French international has endured a turbulent spell at the Camp Nou since his big-money move from Borussia Dortmund in 2017. Numerous injury problems have heavily restricted his playing time.

Dembele's contract expires in June and has yet to agree to terms on a new deal. This has led to some of Europe's biggest clubs pursuing the 25-year-old's signature.

He could become the first signing of the Todd Boehly era. Ousmane Dembélé is reportedly 'closing in' on a transfer to Chelsea…

According to Foot Mercato, the Blues want to sign the World Cup winner to bolster their attacking options, following a disappointing campaign for the likes of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner.

Sport have reported (as per Sport Witness) that Dembele's future remains a mystery. Barca manager Xavi Hernandez is keen to determine if he can count on the attacker for the next season.

The Catalan giants are awaiting a response from Dembele's representatives after they made the player a final offer last month. Many at Camp Nou believe the attacker is 'more outside than inside the club'.

The report also claims that Dembele has offers from Chelsea and PSG, who would almost certainly be able to offer Dembele higher wages.

Jules Kounde : RCB



Ousmane Dembele : RW



What a right hand side this would be for Chelsea. Reece James : RWB Jules Kounde: RCB Ousmane Dembele: RW

Chelsea boss Thomas Tuchel was a huge admirer of Dembele during their time together at Borussia Dortmund

Dembele enjoyed a successful stint at Borussia Dortmund. His 10 goals in 50 games for the German side were enough to convince Barcelona to sign Dembele for over €100 million in 2017.

Tuchel could clearly see the potential in Dembele, as the then-Dortmund boss told GOAL:

"Of course, we love his dribbling, we love his bravery, we love his pace, his control on the ball. We know a lot of the facets of his game from the training. Ousmane is a player who brilliantly combines dribbling passing and making space to a very high level. That's extraordinary."

"It's a great pleasure to work with him and it's a big challenge for him to face everything he has and still be the level he is. We hope that we can provide him the environment he needs to develop in the way he wants and that he is a great assistance for us also."

LDN @LDNFootbalI



When you have the opportunity to sign a talent like Ousmane Dembélé for free, you don't hesitate…

