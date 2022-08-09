25-year-old signals desire to stay at current club despite personal phone call from Chelsea owner Todd Boehly: Reports

According to Relevo, Chelsea owner Todd Boehly failed in an attempt to personally persuade Barcelona star, Frenkie de Jong, to depart the Nou Camp for Stamford Bridge.

De Jong's future has been one of interest for the entirety of the summer transfer window, with Manchester United having made him their No.1 transfer priority.

Despite this, the Red Devils have failed in their attempts to assuage De Jong on a move to Old Trafford with the Dutch midfielder desiring to stay at Barca.

Chelsea have come into the equation with owner Boehly making a phone call to the former Ajax star over a transfer to the Blues.

The 25-year-old reportedly responded by telling the American businessman that his stance remains the same, he wants to stay at Barcelona.

The west London club will continue to press on in their attempts to sign the Dutch midfielder even though he is against leaving Catalonia.

From Barca's perspective, the club are seemingly keen to offload the player having already agreed an €85 million deal with United, as per The Athletic.

De Jong is owed an outstanding payment of €17 million by Barca, which seems to be holding up any departure that could occur for the Dutchman.

Since arriving at the Nou Camp from Ajax back in 2020, De Jong has made 138 appearances for the Blaugrana, scoring 13 goals whilst proving 17 assists.

His contract runs until 2026 and the transfer saga involving the midfielder looks like it won't be ending any time soon.

Chelsea should be reluctant to get involved in the De Jong saga

Tuchel's side have had to deal with Barca throughout the summer

De Jong's proposed transfer to Manchester United has been the talk of the summer transfer window but it has grown into a tiring ordeal.

Twists and turns have ensued off the back of the Red Devils' pursuit of the Dutch star who formerly played under manager Erik ten Hag at Ajax.

Chelsea now seem to be testing the waters over usurping United in the race for the Barca star, but they should know all about dealing with the Catalan giants.

Barcelona have been a thorn in Chelsea's side throughout the transfer window, beating the Premier League club to the signing of Leeds United star Raphinha.

They also hijacked the west London club's move for Sevilla defender Jules Kounde.

The Blaugrana were also keen on luring skipper Cesar Azpilicueta to the Nou Camp before he signed a new two year deal this past week.

