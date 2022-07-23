“Barcelona are preparing an official bid to try and hijack the deal”, “Won’t match Chelsea conditions” – Fabrizio Romano provides detailed update on Kounde transfer

Jules Kounde could now be on his way to Barcelona as the Catalan giants are reportedly preparing an official offer to hijack Chelsea's deal.

According to Gerard Romero via Fabrizio Romano, Kounde could be on his way to Camp Nou if the La Liga giants table a satisfactory bid for the player. The Blues have been waiting to finalize the deal since Thursday, July 21.

While Sevilla sources deny any agreement with FCB as negotiations are 'only with Chelsea', Barcelona are preparing an official bid to try and hijack the deal.

Romano added that Sevilla are yet to respond to Chelsea's bid, which was made three days ago. Barca's offer will apparently not match the Blues' proposal as it is considered too high by their current standards.

It could be one of the stories of the summer if Kounde snubs west London in favor of staying in Spain with Barcelona. The France international has seemingly been within Chelsea's grasp over the last couple of weeks.

Koundé has always been in talks with both Chelsea and Barça in the last 2 weeks;



Barcelona proposal won’t match Chelsea conditions, “too high” - different structure;



Koundé has always been in talks with both Chelsea and Barça in the last 2 weeks; Barcelona proposal won't match Chelsea conditions, "too high" - different structure; Chelsea sent official bid 3 days ago, still hoping for Sevilla green light.

However, Xavi Hernandez's side can now spoil the Premier League giants' transfer plans. Andreas Christensen left Stamford Bridge for Barca this summer, leaving a big void in Thomas Tuchel's defense.

Antonio Rudiger also sealed a free transfer, moving to Real Madrid after five years in London. The German manager needs to strengthen his defense and the arrival of Kalidou Koulibaly from Napoli, while important, won't be enough.

The Blues have spent the better part of this window chasing Kounde and missing out on him now would be a disaster.

Thomas Tuchel could still sign Presnel Kimpembe at Chelsea

Presnel Kimpembe is another name heavily linked with a move to Chelsea this summer. According to transfer insider Dean Jones, via GiveMeSport, Tuchel wants the French defender at Stamford Bridge. Jones told GiveMeSport:

“There’s no doubt at all that Tuchel wants this guy. Kimpembe is definitely somebody that they are trying to close in on at the moment.”

Kimpembe, 27, is one of the finest young defenders in Ligue 1. He has ample experience of playing at the very top level with Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and could be an astute addition if Chelsea fail to land Kounde.

Even if the Blues somehow manage to land the Sevilla centre-back, a move for Kimpembe would still make sense. Cesar Azpilicueta continues to be linked with a move away to Barcelona.

Meanwhile, Thiago Silva isn't getting any younger at 37 years of age. Reinforcements in defense are a necessity for the Blues at the moment and Tuchel will want to rectify the situation.

