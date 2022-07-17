Barcelona close to completing fifth signing of summer transfer window: Reports 

Barcelona are reportedly close to making Chelsea captain Cesar Azpilicueta their fifth signing of the summer.

According to Spanish journalist Alex Pintanel, the 32-year-old defender has had a deal in place with the Catalonian giants "for a long time." He tweeted:

"AZPILICUETA has changed. Very real options to sign him. Agreement with the player for a long time. Close positions with Chelsea."

Should Azpilicueta make the move to Barcelona in the coming days, he will be joining former Blues teammate Andreas Christensen. The Danish centre-back left Stamford Bridge on a free transfer at the end of June.

Christensen arrived at Barcelona alongside AC Milan midfielder Frank Kessie and Leeds United winger Raphinha. Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski is also set to sign for the Catalans after an agreement between the two clubs.

Speculation has been building for months regarding the future of Azpilicueta, who only has a year left on his current Chelsea deal. The Spain international has been an incredible servant to the Blues since joining from Marseille in 2012. He has since played 476 times for the West London club.

Azpilicueta, who is accomplished playing anywhere across the defense, has won every major trophy available to him at Chelsea. This includes two Premier League titles and the 2021 Champions League.

Thomas Tuchel gives Azpilicueta update to Chelsea supporters amid Barcelona links

The Blues have already lost Christensen to Barcelona and Antonio Rudiger to Real Madrid this summer. Speaking about them, manager Thomas Tuchel has given Blues supporters an update on how his team's defense will look next season.

According to Football.London, Tuchel stated:

"We need some centre-backs – at least two to replace Andreas and Toni. We have Azpi at the moment in our squad, and we plan with him, but there are talks going on about his personal situation and what we want. We will be very open with you, so that makes it three."

He admitted that they need a big squad to compete for trophies next season and need to sign more defenders. Tuchel said:

"I think with Thiago (Silva) in the middle, Toni on the left, and Azpi or Andreas (on the right), we had the best back three in the world. Not a lot of teams play with a back three, but this was a fantastic back three."

He added:

"Trevoh (Chalobah) then stepped up and played a huge role. He needs to improve, and he will get the responsibility. Hopefully, he takes that. But still, we need a deep squad. Otherwise, we will not compete."

The two-time European champions have gone some way to filling in the gaps at the back. They confirmed the signing of Napoli defender Kalidou Koulibaly over the weekend.

