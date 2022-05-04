26-year-old Barcelona defender's representative receive interest from various Premier League clubs - Reports

Out of favor Barcelona defender Clement Lenglet is attracting interest from multiple Premier League clubs, as per Spanish outlet Sport. The 26-year-old has fallen down the pecking order at the club, which has put interested clubs on alert.

The aforementioned report claims that while several Premier League clubs are chasing the Frenchman's signature, his former club Sevilla also remain interested.

Barcelona splashed €36 million for the services of the French international defender back in the summer of 2018. The defender made an immediate impact upon his arrival from Sevilla and became a sure-shot starter alongside Gerard Pique at the heart of the defense.

However, following several high-profile errors and inconsistent displays, the Frenchman has now fallen down the pecking order. Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia are all well ahead of the 26-year-old in the reckoning.

Things are likely to get even worse for Lenglet, with The Sun claiming that Andreas Christensen has already agreed to a five-year deal with Barcelona.

Lenglet has played a total of 24 games in all competitions this season for the Blaugrana, although most of the appearances have come from the bench.

With Xavi looking to bring in reinforcements this summer, it is quite obvious that the Blaugrana will be looking to cash in on some players and Lenglet could be one of them.

The Sport report has not revelaed the Premier League clubs interested in Lenglet's services. The report adds that Sevilla are interested in re-signing the Frenchman. The La Liga side could wave goodbye to either Jules Kounde or Diego Carlos at the end of the season and Lenglet is being eyed as a replacement.

Still only 26 years of age, the Frenchman has time to revive his career. He has reportedly made it clear that he will decide on his future only after the end of the ongoing season. He is contracted to the Catalan giants until 2026.

Barcelona and Xavi have a big summer ahead

Since his arrival as manager, Xavi has done well to steady the ship at Barcelona. However, the Catalan giants still have a long way to go to reclaim their status as one of Europe's best.

Next summer's transfer window will be crucial for the Spanish giants and they need to make the right decisions.

