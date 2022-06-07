27-year-old Manchester City superstar 'offered' to Chelsea - Reports 

Manchester City are reportedly open to the prospect of selling Raheem Sterling with Chelsea rumored to be one of the clubs that have been offered the chance to sign him this summer.

According to AS via Sport Witness, Raheem Sterling believes his journey with Manchester City has come to an end. The 27-year-old could be available for a bargain price as he has just one year remaining on his contract with the club.

Chelsea could be in the market for a winger this summer as Hakim Ziyech, Christian Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi failed to produce the goods on a regular basis for them last season. The trio scored just 11 Premier League goals between them last season.

Raheem Sterling has developed into arguably one of the best wingers in the Premier League during his time with Manchester City. He has scored 131 goals in 339 appearances for the club and has helped them win four Premier League titles, four EFL Cups and a FA Cup.

The winger scored 17 goals and provided nine assists in 47 appearances for Pep Guardiola's side last season. He was, however, left out of Manchester City's starting line-up for both legs of the Champions League semi-final against Real Madrid and the final Premier League game of the season against Aston Villa. This has led Sterling to reconsider his future at Manchester City.

Chelsea need to sell one of their wingers before attempting to sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling

Pulisic might leave Stamford Bridge this summer

Chelsea currently possess an excess of underperforming wingers in their squad. The Blues will therefore have to part ways with one of their widemen to create space in the squad and raise the funds required to sign Manchester City's Raheem Sterling.

As per Football.London, Christian Pulisic could be on his way out of Stamford Bridge this summer. The American joined the club from Borussia Dortmund in the summer of 2019. He enjoyed an impressive debut campaign, scoring 11 goals in 34 appearances.

A combination of injuries and inconsistency have resulted in him falling down the pecking order at the club and struggling to nail down a regular place in the club's starting line-up. He made just 22 Premier League appearances last season. Pulisic could therefore seek a move away from the west London club this summer.

