27-year-old superstar has heart set on move to Barcelona, offered himself to club through text message - Reports

According to Spanish outlet Mundo Deportivo, Manchester City midfielder Bernardo Silva wants to move to Barcelona.

The Portuguese has been a Barcelona supporter since childhood and is 'crazy' about the prospect of joining his dream club.

The former Benfica midfielder even opened up to Barca officials regarding his admiration for the Catalan giants a few months ago. Silva came in touch with the Blaugrana executives in the winter when they visited Manchester to finalise the signing of Ferran Torres.

barcacentre @barcacentre Bernardo Silva is crazy about playing at Barça. It's his dream since he was a child. [md] Bernardo Silva is crazy about playing at Barça. It's his dream since he was a child. [md] https://t.co/V1IqQjOZco

Barcelona officials initially did not take it seriously. However, one of them was approached by Silva later via text message urging the Spanish giants to sign him.

Silva's agent Jorge Mendes has been in touch with Blaugrana president Joan Laporta and vice-president Rafa Yuste. Mendes has held several meetings with the Barcelona hierarchy since January in order to land his client his dream move.

It has been suggested that Barca could sanction a move for the Manchester City star with the money from the potential sale of Frenkie de Jong.

Can Manchester City cope with the departure of Bernardo Silva if he joins Barcelona?

Pep Guardiola has a star-studded squad at his disposal with quality players in every department. However, it will be quite difficult for the Sky Blues to deal with the departure of a player as talented and dependable as Bernardo Silva.

Since his move to the Etihad from AS Monaco back in 2017, Silva has enjoyed an up-and-down five seasons at the club.

However, for most of his Manchester City career, he has been brilliant and has always delivered when it mattered the most.

Speak Football @speakfutball 🗣 A confirmation from Achraf Ben Ayad: "Xavi wishes to sign Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé and Bernardo Silva. The Barcelona board will do everything to sign them despite the difficulties." 🗣 A confirmation from Achraf Ben Ayad: "Xavi wishes to sign Robert Lewandowski, Jules Koundé and Bernardo Silva. The Barcelona board will do everything to sign them despite the difficulties." https://t.co/MCBytGjhFb

Over the years, Silva has made a total of 251 appearances for the Cityzens, contributing with 48 goals and 51 assists.

The Portuguese was particularly brilliant last season as he helped City lift their fourth Premier League title in five years. He played 50 matches in all competitions for Manchester City, contributing 13 goals and seven assists.

He has been used almost everywhere in midfield by Guardiola, be it as a number 8 or a number 10 or even on the flanks at times. Despite being so technically gifted, Silva has also caught the eye with his exemplary work rate.

If they lose such a gifted footballer to Barcelona, it will be a major loss to Manchester City.

