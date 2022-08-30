28-year-old midfielder set to terminate contract with Chelsea amid interest from Premier League club: Reports

Tiemoue Bakayoko is set to have his loan deal with AC Milan and contract with Chelsea terminated, according to Gianluca Di Marzio.

Bakayoko earned a big-money move to Chelsea after helping AS Monaco win the Ligue 1 title in the 2016-17 season. The Blues forked out a sum of £40 million to acquire his services from the French club.

However, the transfer has not gone according to plan for both the player and the club. The midfielder has made just 43 appearances for the London giants despite being on their books for five years.

Bakayoko has spent the last four years out on loan at various clubs, including Monaco. He has a contract with Thomas Tuchel's side until 2024, but has been on loan at AC Milan since last season.

Milan signed the Frenchman on a two-year loan deal last summer with the view to making it permanent. However, the player has failed to establish himself as a regular for the Rossoneri as well.

Bakayoko clocked just 493 minutes of playing time in Serie A for Stefano Pioli's side. Milan are thus set to cut-short his loan deal despite there being one more year left on the contract.

The 28-year-old will not be returning to Stamford Bridge either, with Chelsea set to terminate his contract, according to the aforementioned source. He is expected to be relieved of his duties by both clubs on Wednesday (August 31).

Bakayoko, though, is unlikely to be without a club for long if the report is to be believed. Premier League club Newcastle United have been credited with an interest in signing the midfielder.

Apart from the Magpies, the former Monaco star is also attracting interest from Serie A outfit Monza. The two clubs will push to acquire his services on a free transfer, as per the report.

Another midfielder to leave Chelsea?

Chelsea are expected to get a deal for Leicester City's Wesley Fofana across the line soon, having agreed a £70 million. They are also edging closer to reaching an agreement with Barcelona to sign Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang.

Meanwhile, Bakayoko is expected to follow Ross Barkley by having his contract terminated by the Blues. Apart from the Frenchman, another midfielder could leave the club before the transfer window closes on September 1.

Brighton & Hove Albion are interested in signing Billy Gilmour from Chelsea, according to The Athletic. Having already signed Levi Colwill on loan, the Seagulls can only negotiate a permanent deal with the London giants.

