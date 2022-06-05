28-year-old old attacker wants to play for Manchester United, Barcelona or Real Madrid - Reports

28-year-old Argentina forward Paulo Dybala is eyeing some of Europe's biggest clubs, including Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid, according to Sky Sports Italy (via Barca Universal).

As things stand, Paulo Dybala has less than a month remaining on his current contract at Juventus. The Argentine forward has already confirmed his imminent departure from the Serie A giants. Dybala will now be in a position to sign for any European club on a free transfer in the summer.

According to the aforementioned source, however, fellow Serie A side Inter Milan are currently leading the race to secure the services of Paulo Dybala. The 28-year-old forward, meanwhile, still has the intentions of playing in La Liga or in the Premier League in his career.

Paulo Dybala said the following when asked about his future ahead of the 2022-23 season:

“I am quite calm, the people who I work with are taking care. In Italy I am very comfortable. I would still like to know other leagues like Premier League, La Liga, but I’m happy in Italy.”

Sportskeeda Football @skworldfootball Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has opened up on Paulo Dybala's time with the Bianconeri and has advised the Argentine to put long-standing comparisons with Lionel Messi behind him. dlvr.it/SRQJyR Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has opened up on Paulo Dybala's time with the Bianconeri and has advised the Argentine to put long-standing comparisons with Lionel Messi behind him. dlvr.it/SRQJyR

What is the current forward situation at Manchester United, Barcelona and Real Madrid?

Real Madrid, Barcelona and Manchester United are in need of a new forward in some form or another in the upcoming summer transfer window. According to Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich forward Robert Lewandowski's priority is to join Barcelona in the summer. The Polish forward already has a verbal agreement in place for a three-year contract with the Catalan giants.

Despite Paulo Dybala's potential interest in joining Barcelona, a move might not be a great idea. It is also worth mentioning that Xavi Hernandez does have other forwards like Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang at his disposal.

Roy Nemer @RoyNemer Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala with the Finalissima trophy with Argentina. Lionel Messi and Paulo Dybala with the Finalissima trophy with Argentina. https://t.co/AiDO8FYNVY

Real Madrid, on the other hand, have one of the most in-form forwards in the world right now in Karim Benzema. The Frenchman scored 44 goals in 46 appearances for Real Madrid as they secured a league and Champions League double during the 2021-22 season.

Despite having an in-form Benzema in their squad, Los Blancos were looking to sign Kylian Mbappe in the summer. Carlo Ancelotti's side, however, missed out on the 23-year-old forward as he instead decided to pen a new contract with Paris Saint-Germain. This in turn shows that there is a place for Paulo Dybala at Real Madrid if he wishes to join them.

Out of all clubs, Manchester United are in need of a new forward the most. United have seen Edinson Cavani leave on a free transfer which will leave Cristiano Ronaldo as their lone striking option.

Manchester United, however, are interested in signing a new forward in the summer. According to recent reports, they are going head-to-head against Liverpool to secure the signature of Benfica forward Darwin Nunez.

