29-year-old PSG star offered to Real Madrid - Reports

Real Madrid have been offered the chance to sign Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) striker Mauro Icardi, it has been claimed in Spain.

Real Madrid arguably have one of the best centre-forwards of this generation at their disposal in Karim Benzema. The 34-year-old fired them to La Liga and UEFA Champions League triumphs last term and is a strong favorite to win the Ballon d'Or this year.

However, there is no denying that Los Blancos are short of options in the number 9 position. Mariano Diaz is still in the squad, but there are suggestions that he could be allowed to leave on a free transfer this summer.

Carlo Ancelotti could thus do with the signing of a new centre-forward before the transfer window closes on September 1. It appears Real Madrid have been offered the chance to do so.

Icardi's agents have contacted Real Madrid and offered the striker's services, according to Spanish outlet Defensa Central [via The Real Champs]. It remains to be seen if the La Liga champions will pursue a deal for the PSG man.

Why is PSG striker Icardi being offered to Real Madrid?

Icardi scored 17 goals and provided five assists from 37 matches across all competitions in his last season at Inter Milan in 2018-19. His performances earned him a move to PSG at the end of the campaign.

The Parisians signed the striker on an initial loan deal and made the move permanent for €50 million in 2020. The Argentina international arrived in France with high expectations.

Icardi netted 20 goals and registered four assists in 34 games for PSG in his first season at the club. However, the centre-forward eventually fell out of favor at the Parc des Princes.

The 29-year-old clocked just 1017 minutes of Ligue 1 action under Mauricio Pochettino last season. He found himself behind Lionel Messi, Neymar and Kylian Mbappe in the pecking order.

Hugo Ekitike's arrival on an initial loan deal from Stade Reims this summer is expected to further limit Icardi's playing time. The Argentinean also does not appear to have a significant place in Christophe Galtier's plans.

Icardi has a contract with the Parc des Princes outfit until the end of the 2023-24 season. However, with the 2022 FIFA World Cup just around the corner, he will be keen to secure regular playing time.

The players' representatives might have to rush, though, with the window closing next Thursday (September 1).

