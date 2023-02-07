29-year-old wants Barcelona move despite interest from Manchester United - Reports

Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco is reportedly prioritising a move to Barcelona despite interest from Manchester United. The experienced wide man was close to joining the Blaugrana during the January transfer window. However, his departure was stopped by Atleti, as they had already lost Joao Felix and Matheus Cunha in the same month.

According to Diario SPORT, Atletico were frustrated with Carrasco's attitude and how his agent Pini Zavahi tried to secure an exit for the player to the Camp Nou. The Belgian's contract expires in 2024, and he will be available for €15 million in the summer.

This fee was agreed upon during Barcelona and Atleti's negotiations for Memphis Depay. The latter has a great relationship with Zavahi, so personal terms could be easily reached between Carrasco, 29, and the Blaugrana.

Manchester United were also linked with a move for Carrasco. Reports claim that the Red Devils were favourites to sign him in the summer. However, they may have to look elsewhere, as the winger is keen to join Xavi Hernandez's side. He has featured 27 times across competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists, for Atletico this season.

Erik ten Hag's side have plenty of options on the wing, with Marcus Rashford, Antony, Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho and Anthony Elanga at the Dutch coach's disposal. Nevertheless, Carrasco offers versatility, as he can play as a winger and a wing-back on the left flank.

Manchester United have money to sign Ansu Fati, but he will have to force a move

Ansu Fati is being linked with Manchester United.

Fati, 20, has struggled for game time at Barcelona this season. The Spanish winger has made 31 appearances but only nine as a starter.

He has scored six goals and provided three assists. The attacker was once heralded as Barcelona's next rising star. However, the long-term mensical laceration he suffered in 2020 has stymied his progress. He has scored 25 goals and provided nine assists in 89 games for the Blaugrana.

According to SPORT, Manchester United have the funds to sign Fati and would be in a strong position to sign the player in the summer. However, the Blaugrana have no intentions of letting their academy graduate depart, so he would need to request a move.

FC Barcelona @FCBarcelona HISTORY | Today, Ansu Fati became the youngest player to ever score two goals in one game in HISTORY | Today, Ansu Fati became the youngest player to ever score two goals in one game in @LaLigaEN 📚HISTORY | Today, Ansu Fati became the youngest player to ever score two goals in one game in @LaLigaEN. 🍼 https://t.co/lfJqKJzGYq

There is massive competition for places in Barcelona's attack, with Fati fighting it out with Robert Lewandowski, Raphinha, Ferran Torres and Ousmane Dembele. Fati's agent Jorge Mendes is said to be already exploring potential options for the summer.

