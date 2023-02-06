Manchester United named favorites to sign 29-year-old Belgian international this summer: Reports

Manchester United are the favorites to sign Atletico Madrid winger Yannick Carrasco this summer, as per Spanish outlet Fichajes.

Los Colchoneros want to raise funds by offloading the 62-cap Belgium international at the end of the season. The player has attracted interest from other Premier League and Serie A clubs, but United are apparently leading the race.

After spending just over two-and-a-half years at Atletico, the former AS Monaco winger joined Dalian Professional in February 2018. He returned to the La Liga giants in January 2020 on an initial loan deal before being signed permanently for a fee of €27 million.

Since his return, he has registered 18 goals and 24 assists in 122 games across competitions for Atletico. He has scored just once in 18 league games so far this campaign.

Carrasco's contract at the Wanda Metropolitano runs out in the summer of 2024. Manchester United's interest in the player could seem odd to their fans considering the options they have out wide.

Jadon Sancho, Alejandro Garnacho, Marcus Rashford, Anthony Martial and Antony are all capable of playing out wide. Wingers Facundo Pellstri and Amad Diallo are also scheduled to return from their respective loan deals this summer.

What Manchester United desperately need is a striker; something manager Erik ten Hag openly admitted last month. The Red Devils have signed Wout Weghorst on a six-month loan deal until the summer.

The Netherlands international has vowed to do everything in his power to convince United to keep him beyond the end of the season. But it remains to be seen if the Red Devils are open to such a proposition, with Weghorst turning 31 in August.

Barcelona could battle Manchester United for Yannick Carrasco

According to Fabrizio Romano, Barcelona have the option to sign Yannick Carrasco from Atletico Madrid in the near future.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. #FCB



There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético.There’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. 🚨 Barcelona have officially confirmed that they will have a non-mandatory buy option on Yannick Carrasco as part of Memphis Depay deal with Atlético. 🔵🔴 #FCBThere’s a clause around €20m for FCB to sign Carrasco — relationship with his agent Pini Zahavi is excellent. https://t.co/DmUN236EVm

Last month, the Catalan giants sold Memphis Depay to the Madrid-based giants for a fee of €4 million with add-ons. As part of the deal, they have also secured an option to sign Carrasco from Barcelona in the future.

This has been confirmed by Barca's director of football Mateu Alemany. Ansu Fati, Ousmane Dembele, Raphinha and Ferran Torres currently make up manager Xavi Hernandez's options on the flanks.

It remains to be seen if this option to purchase Carrasco will give them any special privileges if Manchester United seriously consider making a move for the Belgian winger.

