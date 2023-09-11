3 Arsenal stars set to earn rare stats for Premier League clash against Everton: Reports 

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta reportedly could be set to hand rare starts to Fabio Vieira, Jorginho and Reiss Nelson against Everton on Sunday (September 17).

Express reports that the trio who are all yet to start for the Gunners this season could do so against the Toffees at Goodison Park. Vieira has impressed so far this campaign and made an impact when coming on in a 3-1 win against Manchester United last time out.

The Portuguese midfielder assisted Gabriel Jesus for Arsenal's third goal in that game and also won a penalty in a 2-2 draw against Fulham. If the 23-year-old does start it could come at the expense of Kai Havertz who has struggled since joining Mikel Arteta's side this summer.

Meanwhile, Jorginho could find himself handed a more prominent role in the coming weeks due to Thomas Partey's injury. He has been handed just three substitute appearances thus far but his game time may now improve.

The 31-year-old was linked with a move to Turkish side Fenerbahce during the latter stages of the summer. However, the Italian midfielder has remained with Arteta's side and could now be handed more opportunities.

Reiss Nelson has also been on the outskirts of the first team, making just a one-minute cameo against United. He was selected ahead of Leandro Trossard in the dying embers of that win but Arteta could be about to give him a fresh opportunity. The international break saw many of Arsenal's squad represent their nations including Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli.

Thus, Arteta could look to rest one of the duo to avoid any fatigue as they face a struggling Everton side. The Gunners travel to Goodison Park looking to continue their unbeaten start to the Premier League season.

Arsenal sweat over the fitness of Gabriel Magalhaes ahead of Everton trip

Gabriel picked up a knock while playing for Brazil.

The Gunners could be without Gabriel Magalhaes for their clash with Everton this weekend. The Brazilian defender made his international debut in a 5-1 win against Bolivia but was forced off with a potential thigh injury.

Gabriel had started the season on the bench with Arteta preferring Ben White and William Saliba in a 2-1 opening win against Nottingham Forest. However, Jurrien Timber's ACL injury has seen the Brazil international return to the north Londoners' starting lineup.

However, he sat holding an ice pack to his thigh after coming off in the 84th minute of Selecao's FIFA World Cup qualifier. His nation are next in action against Peru on Wednesday and Arsenal fans will be eager to see whether he's available.