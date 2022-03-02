3 Barcelona first-team players expected to leave in the summer - Reports

Barcelona are set for another summer of massive changes with three of their first-team stars expected to leave.

As the club looks to rope in new centre-backs, Samuel Umtiti, Clement Lenglet and Oscar Mingueza could be offloaded. All three players have seen few minutes this season, each for their own reasons.

Umtiti's time on the pitch has been curtailed by lengthy injury layoffs, with the Frenchman making just one appearance in all competitions so far.

Fitness has been a concern of his for the last few seasons and despite signing a contract extension in January, he's unlikely to continue beyond this season.

Lenglet was signed as a backup for Umtiti in 2018 and quickly nailed down a position in their XI, but has fallen out of favor under Xavi.

The Spaniard has played him only six times in La Liga since taking over from Ronald Koeman in November, and doesn't see the former Sevilla man in his future plans.

Finally, Mingueza's time at the Camp Nou also seems numbered. He came through the ranks at Barcelona's famed La Masia academy before breaking into the senior team under Koeman in 2020.

The 22-year-old played regularly until Xavi's arrival, following which the Spanish international barely saw any gametime. He was rumored to leave in the winter transfer window in January for Valencia but their head coach Jose Boraldas vetoed the move.

Ligue 1 side Bordeaux were the other team who expressed their interest in the player but Mingueza rejected their proposal.

Barcelona chasing Chelsea duo

It's now a well-established fact that Barcelona have Chelsea stars Cesar Azpilicueta and Andreas Christensen on their radar.

Both players are currently out of contract with the club in the summer and the Catalans are eyeing a double-swoop for absolutely free of cost.

While Christensen is a centre-back by trade, Azpilicueta has operated successfully from the right side of their defense too.

Xavi is laying the foundations for the 2022-23 season and wants five centre-backs at his club - Gerard Pique, Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia - along with the aforesaid Chelsea duo.

That would cover the minimum quota as the Spaniard feels six central defenders, as is the case in his current Barcelona squad, is excessive.

