3 clubs to have offered contract proposal to Paul Pogba ahead of imminent Manchester United exit revealed: Reports

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba has reportedly been offered contract proposals from three European clubs. The French midfielder is likely to leave Old Trafford at the end of the season with his contract expiring.

According to Fichajes.net journalist Ekrem Konur, the 29-year-old has received contract offers from Real Madrid, Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) and former side Juventus.

There has long been speculation over Pogba at Manchester United. The player's agent Mino Raiola has constantly thrown doubt on his future at the club, with a move being regularly rumored.

Pogba came through United's ranks before moving to Juventus in 2012. He spent four years with the Bianconeri prior to returning to United in 2016 for a then world-record £85 million fee.

During his time at Manchester United, the Frenchman has made 233 appearances, scoring 39 goals and contributing 51 assists.

All three clubs reported to have sent contract proposals have held interest in the midfielder in the past. It seems one of them is likely to gain the services of the player this summer.

Assessing the requirement for Manchester United's Pogba for Real Madrid, Juventus and PSG

All three sides offer attractive propositions for the Manchester United midfielder.

At Real Madrid, manager Carlo Ancelotti is building a side that are contending on all remaining fronts this season. They have made it to the semi-finals of the UEFA Champions League, where they'll face Manchester City. They are also running away with the La Liga title and hold a 15 point lead over their second-placed Barcelona.

Last summer, Los Blancos signed Pogba's French compatriot Eduardo Camavinga £30 million from Rennes.

Their other midfield options, Toni Kroos, Luka Modric and Casemiro, are now all in their 30s. They are reaching the hey-day of their careers at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hence, they are looking to freshen things up in their midfield.

Meanwhile, Pogba will know all about playing for Juventus from his time at the club earlier in his career.

They were Italy's leading side back then, winning four Serie A titles. They also contended for the Champions League at the latter stages during his time at the club.

However, the side have suffered a huge nosedive this season. This has seen them plummet out of the Serie A title race as well as crashing out of Europe. They were defeated in the R16 by La Liga side Villarreal and are a side in need of a rebuild.

Paris Saint-Germain, meanwhile, are celebrating a title victory having won the Ligue 1 title on April 24.

There have been rumors over the future of current PSG boss Mauricio Pochettino. Le Parisien (via GFFN) reported that the Argentinian's time at the club was coming to an end. They could also look to rebuild to bring the elusive Champions League trophy to the Parc des Princes.

Pogba could opt to join a side that are situated in his homeland.

