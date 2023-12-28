3 European clubs interested in signing Manchester United youngster on loan: Reports

Manchester United youngster Hannibal Mejbri reportedly won't be going to the African Cup of Nations as he's set for a loan move in January.

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reports that Hannibal is wanted on loan by La Liga outfit Sevilla, Ligue 1 side Lyon and Bundesliga club Freiburg. The 20-year-old is set to hold talks with the Red Devils to extend his current contract which expires in June 2024.

Hannibal, 20, has enjoyed a prominent run in Erik ten Hag's first team this season. He's made nine appearances across competitions (four starts), scoring one goal. The versatile midfielder has caught the eye with some impressive displays for Manchester United.

Ten Hag was full of praise for Hannibal during the early stages of the season when he took his opportunity with aplomb. He said (via Manchester Evening News):

"I think he gives a very good message to the rest of the squad, that this is the demand, this has to be the standard when you are playing in a position, what you have to bring to the team, to get success."

However, Manchester United look set to sanction a loan for their academy graduate so that he gains more first-team opportunities. This could pave the way for Ten Hag to target a new midfield signing in January.

Mason Mount is back in training with Manchester United as he steps up his recovery from injury

Mason Mount is close to returning from injury.

Ten Hag may be able to welcome back Mason Mount shortly as United's summer signing was back in training on Wednesday (December 27). The England international was pictured back on the pitch on the club's official website as he edges closer to returning from a calf injury.

Mount, 24, has endured a difficult start to his Old Trafford career, disrupted by several injury issues. He's made 12 appearances across competitions, managing just one assist since joining from Chelsea in the summer for £60 million.

The English midfielder last played in a 4-3 defeat to FC Copenhagen in the UEFA Champions League on November 8. He was unable to forge his way into Ten Hag's starting lineup even when available.

Expectations were high when Mount joined Manchester United not only because of the fee paid for his services. Ten Hag handed him the club's famous No.7 jersey and many anticipated he would be a regular starter.

Mount will now hope to bounce back from his injury struggles and lack of form once back in action. That said, Saturday's (December 30) trip to Nottingham Forest may come too soon for the former Chelsea playmaker.