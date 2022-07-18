3 Liverpool defenders set to leave the club this summer - Reports

As many as three back-up defenders are set to leave Liverpool this summer, according to a report from Goal. These include Ben Davies, Rhys Williams and Nathaniel Phillips.

Ben Davies is expected to leave Anfield without playing a single minute for the first-team. In a surprise move back in January 2021, Liverpool signed Davies from Championship outfit Preston North End.

The 26-year-old was signed due to a defensive crisis at Anfield which saw Joel Matip, Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez all suffer injuries during the 2020-21 season.

It seems like Ben Davies' short-lived career at Anfield is over. According to the aforementioned source, Scottish giants Rangers have agreed a £4 million fee to sign the defender in the ongoing summer transfer window.

Davies was not part of the Liverpool squad during the 2021-22 season. The defender spent last season on loan at Championship side Sheffield United. He made 23 appearances in the second tier last time around and only scored one goal for the Blades.

It is worth mentioning that Ben Davies is not the only defender nearing an exit from Anfield this summer. Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have also been linked with a move away from the club.

Anfield Edition @AnfieldEdition



Both are attracting interest from the Championship, where Williams is expected to go on loan, while Phillips also has suitors in Germany. [ Both Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are set to leave the club this summer.Both are attracting interest from the Championship, where Williams is expected to go on loan, while Phillips also has suitors in Germany. [ @neiljonesgoal Both Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams are set to leave the club this summer.Both are attracting interest from the Championship, where Williams is expected to go on loan, while Phillips also has suitors in Germany. [@neiljonesgoal] https://t.co/J0VbqBNrJ5

According to Goal, Williams is expected to secure a loan move to a Championship club. The England U-21 international was loaned out to Swansea City last time around.

Liverpool, however, recalled Williams from his loan spell in January. The 21-year-old only managed to make seven appearances for the Welsh club before ending his loan spell early.

Nat Phillips, on the other hand, could move abroad. Apart from interest from Championship sides, Phillips could also move to Germany. He did have a loan spell with Stuttgart in the 2. Bundesliga during the 2019-20 season.

He spent the second half of last season on loan at Bournemouth in the Championship and helped them secure promotion to the top flight.

Liverpool have great strength and depth in centre-back positions

It comes as no surprise that Ben Davies, Nat Phillips and Rhys Williams have been touted for a move away from Anfield this summer. Manager Jurgen Klopp has four excellent centre-backs to choose from for next season.

Virgil van Dijk is a guaranteed starter at the heart of Liverpool's defense, with the other three defenders competing to play alongside the Dutchman. Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Ibrahima Konate often rotate in the starting XI.

LFC Transfer Room @LFCTransferRoom



-Ibrahima Konate. "I hope one day I will be like him [Van Dijk] or better. I hope. Everyone knows he is the best defender in the world, I take inspiration from him."-Ibrahima Konate. "I hope one day I will be like him [Van Dijk] or better. I hope. Everyone knows he is the best defender in the world, I take inspiration from him."-Ibrahima Konate. 💬 https://t.co/CaN73lmBhE

It is also worth mentioning that Joe Gomez recently signed a new five-year contract which will keep him at the club until the summer of 2027.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far