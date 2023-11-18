3 Premier League clubs looking to sign ex-Chelsea star Timo Werner in January: Reports

According to 90Min, West Ham United, Fulham, and Crystal Palace are contemplating a loan move for former Chelsea striker Timo Werner in January.

Werner had a lackluster stint at Stamford Bridge between 2020 and 2022. The Germany international scored 23 goals and provided 21 assists in 89 appearances for the Blues. He returned to RB Leipzig in the summer of 2022 for €20 million.

Last season, Werner had a good campaign, scoring 16 goals and providing six assists in 40 appearances across competitions for the Bundesliga club. However, he has gotten off to a below-par start to his season this term, scoring two goals and providing one assist in 13 appearances so far.

As per the 90Min report, the 27-year-old is considering a move back to the Premier League to rejuvenate his career. West Ham, Crystal Palace, and Fulham are among the clubs exploring the opportunity to sign him on loan.

During his torrid Chelsea stint, Werner made 56 Premier League appearances, scoring 10 goals and providing 13 assists. The striker, however, boasts an impressive track record for Leipzig. He has scored 113 goals and has provided 47 assists in 212 appearances for the club across two spells.

Werner has also represented Germany 57 times at the international level, scoring 24 goals and providing six assists.

Fabrizio Romano provided an update on former Chelsea striker Timo Werner's potential Premier League return

Transfer expert Fabrizio Romano recently provided an update on Timo Werner's potential return to the Premier League. Romano acknowledged that the player is going through a difficult spell and some Premier League clubs have inquired about him.

However, the transfer expert said that despite rumors, the former Chelsea star hasn't been offered to any club yet. Speaking on the situation, Romano told CaughtOffside:

“Despite rumors, I have to say no, honestly, I didn’t hear that he’s being offered to other clubs. Some Premier League clubs have asked about his situation as it’s not an easy time for him at Leipzig, but I don’t have any confirmation yet on club names as it’s purely early stages, nothing concrete yet.”

As per reports, Werner is looking to bounce back and stabilize his fading career. Fans will keep a keen eye on whether a Premier League return in January will be on the cards for the German.