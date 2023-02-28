3 Premier League giants monitoring Chelsea midfielder Mason Mount ahead of summer transfer window: Reports

Liverpool, Manchester United, and Manchester City are reportedly keeping tabs on Mason Mount's contract situation at Chelsea. The trio believe the Englishman would be a good fit in their current squad and are plotting a summer move.

As per Matt Law of The Telegraph, Mount's contract situation has caught the eye of clubs in the Premier League. The midfielder has stalled contract talks as he is not happy with the length of the deal on his table.

utdreport @utdreport #mufc , Liverpool and Manchester City are thought to be showing an interest in Mason Mount [ @Matt_Law_DT #mufc, Liverpool and Manchester City are thought to be showing an interest in Mason Mount [@Matt_Law_DT]

Liverpool are looking to bolster their midfield and see Mount as a player who could walk into their team. Jurgen Klopp has been keeping an eye on the Englishman since he made his debut at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are also keen on the Blues academy product as they see him as a top replacement for Christian Eriksen. The midfielder has spoken about his love for Old Trafford and is a big fan of the Red Devils legend Cristiano Ronaldo.

Manchester City are the latest club to show interest, with reports of Bernardo Silva looking to leave. However, their top target remains Jude Bellingham, who is also a target for Real Madrid.

Chelsea urged to renew Mason Mount's contract

Joe Cole has urged his former side, Chelsea, to renew Mason Mount's contract. He believes the midfielder should remain at Stamford Bridge and deserves a good deal.

He told 90min:

"Mason Mount is probably sitting there thinking: 'I have performed for this club for three or four years now, I won the Champions League, I've been pushed forward in every campaign...'"

Cold added:

"He's a leader, he sacrifices himself for the team. He wants to stay at Chelsea, I'm sure he does. I don't for the life of me understand, and I don't know the dealings - they're probably far apart on where they're valuing each other. He probably thinks: 'Where do I sit?'"

Speaking about the contract, Cole continued:

"He's out the team now, which is a dangerous position to be in for Mason and for Chelsea. Football is very fickle, we can forget what a good player Mason Mount is. Even more so in this generation, players go away for three or four weeks and they're forgotten. I think Chelsea need to remember what a great player he is. He will come good. [A contract renewal] would be the top of my list. There must be some middle ground to solve it."

Mount's current deal expires in 2024 and the new board are not willing to keep players who are in their final year of contract.

Poll : 0 votes