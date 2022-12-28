 30-year-old PSG star unhappy with playing time and could look for a move away from the club in January - Reports 

Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) midfielder Pablo Sarabia is unhappy with his playing time in the French capital and could leave the club in January, French outlet L’Equipe has reported.

The 30-year-old Spain international joined the Parisians from Sevilla in July 2019 but has struggled to establish himself as an integral member of the team. Under Christophe Galtier this season, he has cut a frustrating figure, starting only four of the 16 matches he has played so far across competitions. Sarabia is yet to score or claim an assist for PSG this season.

According to L’Equipe, Sarabia is unimpressed with his lack of playing time and has conveyed his feelings to the PSG management. Neither party is ruling out a January transfer, but both wish to wait until mid-January before finalizing anything.

Sarabia fired on all cylinders during his season-long loan spell to Sporting CP last term, scoring 15 times and claiming eight assists in 29 league appearances. Sarabia also scored six times in 16 appearances across three cup competitions (Allianz Cup, Champions League, Taca de Portugal).

Sarabia sees his contract expire in June 2024.

Adrien Rabiot makes bizarre claim about PSG superstar Kylian Mbappe

France international and former Parisian star Adrien Rabiot has disclosed a peculiar habit of Kylian Mbappe.

Rabiot claimed that the French superstar used his normal voice to speak to everyone, but picked up an artificial voice during interviews. Rabiot admitted that he found Mbappe’s habit irksome.

Speaking to Le Media Carre, the Juventus midfielder said:

“Kylian annoys me when he changes his voice in interviews. When we are together, he speaks normally, but when you watch the interview, I don’t know why, his voice changes. It’s annoying and stressful.”

Mbappe and Rabiot swallowed the bitter pill of defeat together in the 2022 FIFA World Cup final against Argentina in Qatar (18 December). Rabiot was not quite at his best in the clash, but Mbappe put on quite a show, scoring a hat-trick to push the game to penalties (3-3 at halftime).

Unfortunately for Mbappe and Co., La Albiceleste came out on top during spot-kicks, securing a 4-2 win. Mbappe scored eight goals in seven games in Qatar, winning the FIFA Golden Boot.

