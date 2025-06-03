4 first-team Real Madrid stars set to miss FIFA Club World Cup through injury: Reports

As per journalist Melchor Ruiz (via Madrid Universal), four Real Madrid injured players are reportedly set to miss the upcoming FIFA Club World Cup. The stars mentioned by Ruiz are David Alaba, Ferland Mendy, Eduardo Camavinga, and Endrick.

Last term, Alaba's battle with his fitness was a subject of concern, which also affected Los Blancos' defensive options. A brief preview shows that he only registered 14 appearances in the entire campaign.

While he only recently recovered from an anterior cruciate ligament injury, Alaba had to undergo a knee surgery to help him recover from a meniscus tear. Thus, Ruiz claims that the centre-back is most likely going to miss the forthcoming competition.

As one of the players that is reportedly set to miss the competition, Mendy had a difficult outing despite making 33 appearances last season. The left-back is recovering from a thigh injury, and he's predicted to be on the sidelines till August 2025.

Camavinga proved to be a crucial figure in midfield for Real Madrid before sustaining a hamstring injury in April. The Frenchman, who registered 35 appearances for Los Blancos, is recouping from an adductor tear.

Finally, Endrick, who struggled for minutes last season, suffered a muscle complication towards the end of the last season. While he registered 37 appearances, it only amounted to 847 minutes on the pitch.

Endrick is reportedly on the sidelines for the next two months (August). Hence, he will sadly miss the competition and an opportunity to hastily prove his worth under Xabi Alonso.

"With him, I'm sure Real Madrid will be dangerous again next season" - Robert Lewandowski on Xabi Alonso

Athletic Club v FC Barcelona - La Liga EA Sports

Barcelona's leading forward Robert Lewandowski has predicted that Real Madrid will be dangerous under Xabil Alonso next term. This comes after Los Blancos recorded an outing to forget under Carlo Ancelotti last term.

In a recent interview, Lewandowski spoke about his former Bayern Munich teammate Alonso. He said (via Madrid Xtra on X):

“Xabi Alonso? With him, I'm sure Real Madrid will be dangerous again next season.”

Alonso's managerial proficiency will be tested when Real Madrid takes part in the FIFA Club World Cup in the coming weeks. Madrid's first game in the competition will be against Al Hilal on June 18.

